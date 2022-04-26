The upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” put on by the Coastal Repertory Kids Theatre program, is a fairy tale come true for some.
Sheridan Stewart started at the Coastal Rep when she was 4 years old, even participating in a production of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” as a minor character. This spring, after countless hours of rehearsals over the years, she will co-star as Belle, with Aya Naito, who has also been with the program for several years.
“It’s such an amazing experience,” said Stewart. “I used to look up to the eighth-graders in the program, and now being one, it’s so cool. For those of us who have been here for a little bit, we’ve all seen each other grow up and change.”
Stewart and Naito both agreed that while one of the best parts of playing Belle is her songs, getting to prepare for the role together is their favorite part.
“(Belle) is quite the character,” said Naito. “Yes, she’s a princess, but she’s more than a princess, she’s quirky.”
While the play was selected in collaboration with the Education Committee, “Beauty and the Beast,” holds special significance for director Sabina Perlsweig who starred as Belle her senior year at Half Moon Bay High School in the 2011 production.
“It was what I consider to be my introduction into love and passion for theater,” said Perlsweig. “It was a really, really special moment for me, super inspirational, and it’s when I really fell in love with theater.
“I wanted to bring the love of one of my favorite shows to a new generation of young actors,” she said.
Perlsweig added that she thinks this story is especially significant as we emerge from COVID-19, and adjust to the new world that we live in.
“I feel like the themes of loving people and trying to understand people who you may not have a lot in common with, or who you may not necessarily get along with right away, are evident in this story,” she said. “Just learning to treat people with kindness even if they are not necessarily the same to you.”
The 41 students rehearse every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, divided up by age group, but as opening night approaches, the young actors have been dedicating their weekends to preparation as well.
“It’s a show with a lot of different characters that really showcases the various talents and strong suits that we have here in our different kids,” said Perlsweig. “Some characters do a lot of beautiful singing, others are super comedic.
“There’s a lot of in-depth emotional acting, and it’s been a really great way to have all of our kids shine.”
This is evident when talking to the actors.
“(Lumiere) is really fun to play because he’s super flirty, and kind of funky, and he just acts like a total weirdo the entire time,” Mackay Bennett said.
Zee Forrest, as Mrs. Potts, finds that she can be creative in her role.
“I like playing (Mrs. Potts) because she’s motherly, but also fun,” she said. “She has this little spunk about her.”
“Beauty and the Beast Jr.” will open on Friday, and run through May 8. For those who can’t make it in person, a livestream option will be available for both Saturday performances. For more information about the production, or to buy tickets, visit coastalrep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.