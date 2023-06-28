Sally Benson

“Back in 2008, a friend invited me to a meeting, and there were only a few members in their 80s. They had let the lodge lapse and they weren’t going to be around much longer. That meant the lodge was about to lose its charter, because they wouldn’t have enough members. So, I looked at the hall and I listened to the acoustics, and I'm like, this is a beautiful place, and it's too good of a place to just let go. I thought that if a bunch of us joined we could have some good times, and we could also give back to the community. 

Odd Fellows

Bill Bates

I just joined. They are a bunch of good people. They are active in doing good things for the community and in providing good times for the community.

Why

More info please. About joining, benefits ( current programs),etc. contact info too, thank you. Good article.

