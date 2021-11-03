U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria has granted a motion to dismiss a wrongful death claim made by the daughter of Sandra Harmon, who was killed by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies in Half Moon Bay in 2020.
Sarah Gatliff brought four claims against Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, Deputy James Goulart, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, and the Sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices.
Chhabria ruled Gatliff didn’t have standing to pursue the claims on the basis of her complaint. She now has until Nov. 16 to amend her complaint if she wishes to pursue the case further.
Harmon was killed in a parking lot off of Main Street after unusual behavior that included carrying a gun through downtown and warning bystanders of impending violence. Responding deputies encountered her coming out of a motorhome and say they were forced to shoot when she raised the gun in their direction.
— from staff reports
