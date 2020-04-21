El Granada resident Jessica Gardner is immunocompromised. She’s also a manager at Half Moon Bay Auto Repair, where her work servicing cars is considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said her staff has been extra careful to keep the shop clean and limit contact with other people, but they’re still worried.
“I didn’t expect to be a frontline worker,” Gardner said.
Gardner and many other Coastside residents are finding themselves in a situation they never could have imagined. They’re the service workers who keep the community running, and as the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered restaurants, stores and schools, they continue to report to work despite the risks.
David Khoury is one such resident. He and his father, Mark, have run Cunha’s Country Grocery in downtown Half Moon Bay since 2012. He said he’s been hearing painful stories from customers.
“Someone is sick in their family, they can’t leave and get groceries,” Khoury said. “… People are crying over the phone. You hear the pain in their voice; they’re scared.”
The store normally relies on three or four big vendors for its supply, Khoury said, but since the start of the pandemic, vendors haven’t been able to keep up with demand. So he has been going out, driving sometimes an hour away, in search of merchandise for the store to make sure his customers can get what they need. Khoury said even with the lost tourism traffic, demand has increased significantly for products like flour, eggs, toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
“We’re using every outlet that we can possibly find,” Khoury said. “... If we count on these companies, we’d be out in one day. If we order 200 bags of flour, they’ll send us 12.”
He said he feels the pressure of being an essential worker during the pandemic. Most people have been understanding, but Khoury said he often has to explain the circumstances making some items harder to get than others. He said he’s been able to help keep staff and customers safe by continually sanitizing the store, taking orders and payment over the phone, and leaving groceries curbside for customers. He acknowledges he’s short-staffed and worried about the family’s health, too.
“We’re in the line of fire,” Khoury said.
Devin Osorio is another frontline worker helping keep residents’ food safe. He’s a manager and service technician at RO Appliance Repair in Half Moon Bay, and said the pandemic has made him realize just how vital his services are — particularly repairing residents’ refrigerators full of stocked-up food in the midst of a pandemic. Osorio said the company has suspended work on all nonessential appliances and will now only repair items like refrigerators, furnaces and stoves.
His company serves the entire Bay Area, so when his technicians go out to a job, they carry hand sanitizer and wipes and wear gloves, face masks and protective booties over their shoes.
Osorio said some of his customers are more careful than others, instructing his staff where to walk in their home, but others aren’t so cautious. Osorio said he worries about the risks but is grateful to still have enough work to put food on the table in his own home.
“We always thought we were just helping out with repairing appliances, but during this time we started to see that we are essential,” Osorio said.
Despite the risks and uncertainty the pandemic has brought to his work, looking ahead, Khoury said, he feels optimistic. Seeing how seriously the Coastside community is taking social-distancing measures gives him hope.
“We are a town full of smart people, and I feel secure and confident it will pass pretty swiftly when you have smart people on your side,” Khoury said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
About 30 years ago I recall a particularly nasty flu. It seemed that everyone had it. Every one of my employees was sick and couldn't work. Since I was the boss I had no choice but to run the business alone.
I was sick as the proverbial dog -- weak, woozy, tired -- I really should have been home in a warm bed. This was one of the worst weeks of my life and I really struggled for about a week until I recovered.
No one -- especially myself -- considered me as essential to the Coastside economy and certainly not in harm's way! No face masks, no "social distancing" and other nonsense! Everyone knew that we were having a severe flu season and just dealt with it as best as they could.
The reality is that most people's immune systems do a pretty good job of fighting off diseases. In the case of COVID 19, 98.3 percent fight it quite well! If this was not the case the human race would have become extinct shortly after Adam and Eve!
THE ONLY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THAT FLU OF 30 YEAR'S AGO AND COVID 19 IS THAT 2020 ISAN ELECTION YEAR!
"THE ONLY DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THAT FLU OF 30 YEAR'S AGO AND COVID 19 IS THAT 2020 ISAN ELECTION YEAR!" -- kiosk
Talk About Trump Derangement Syndrome!
Did President Bush the H call your mythical flu "The Invisible Enemy" or declare himself a "War President"? -- https://time.com/5806657/donald-trump-coronavirus-war-china/
Did President Bush the H invoke the Defense Production Act: -- https://www.breitbart.com/news/trump-invokes-dpa-for-covid-19-testing-swabs/
Did Bush the H send out postcards to 100 million American Homes listing President Bush the H's recommendations for Social Distancing? -- https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/27/trump-faces-criticism-coronavirus-mailing-featuring-his-name/2925379001/
Did President Bush the H put on daily two hour soapbox operas talking about all the great things he did to keep your mythical flu from infecting your parents? -- https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/15/watch-live-president-trumps-coronavirus-task-force-holds-press-conference-17/
Your TDS inspired assertion that President Trump is using Covid-19 for political purposes in an election year is poppycock.
Did they run out of space to store the bodies that resulted from your mythical flu? -- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8215363/Disturbing-photos-bodies-piled-vacant-rooms-Detroit-hospital.html
"Everyone knew that we were having a severe flu season and just dealt with it as best as they could." -- kiosk
Which included a vaccine which we don't have for Covid-19. TDS is a know brain adler kiosk. The cure is Breitbart: -- https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2016/05/11/trump-derangement-syndrome/
Follow up with a several doses a day of https://www.oann.com/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.