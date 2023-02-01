Coastsiders breathed a sigh of relief last week as travel over Highway 92 became more manageable. Work to repair damage caused by a series of January rainstorms continues, but the long waits for construction have stopped for now.

Caltrans is addressing two problem spots on the important artery between the coast and the bayside. The first problem was a hole that opened on Jan. 11 in the westbound lane just past upper Highway 35. The second was erosion farther to the east, that threatened to wash out the westbound lane closer to the lower lakes.

Cid Young
Cid Young

Last week was such a terrible week due to the 7 deaths of farmworkers by the County’s first mass shooting murderer. This solution is welcome news. I’m glad that so many officials drove over to Half Moon Bay to attend to the victims ( l am assuming over 92). It probably shed a bit more light on how everyone over here must cope with roadway closures. Thank you CalTrans engineers for thinking of the “lane divisions” way to handle the alternating traffic.

Cherokee62

Good progress by a great Caltrans and sub contractor group! Thank you.

August West

It’s only a problem because they’re so delinquent

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

They did a heck of job August. There is not enough money to make such as you go away. But you should.

