A Ukrainian cultural festival takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday at The Village Hub in Woodside. The event features music and dance performances, Ukrainian foods and crafts, activities for children and a special art auction. Admission is free.

All proceeds from food and craft sales at the event raise funds for “Help Ukrainian Hospitals Save Lives,” a program founded by Woodside resident Nataliya Panchuk-Voloshina who also organized the festival.

