The city of Woodside will comply with a new state housing law despite a decision by the town council that delayed its implementation over the possibility that it could be exempt due to local mountain lion habitat.
The new law, SB9, is intended to help the state dig out of its severe housing crisis by requiring cities to allow up to four units on parcels currently designated for single-family homes.
On Jan. 25, the town council "paused acceptance of SB9 applications while town staff continued to study and determine" whether local mountain lion habitat would limit the law's implementation, according to a statement posted on the town's website Sunday. Two days later, Woodside Planning Director Jackie Young wrote a memo stating that the entire town was exempt from the law since the lions are currently a "candidate" for being designated as a threatened species.
Meanwhile, the town received notice from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife "that the entire town of Woodside cannot be considered habitat," according to the city's statement Sunday.
"As such, the Town Council has directed staff to immediately begin accepting SB9 applications," the statement reads.
The town had received widespread media coverage of its decision and, on Sunday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta weighed in.
"Woodside declared its entire suburban town a mountain lion sanctuary in a deliberate and transparent attempt to avoid complying with SB 9," Bonta wrote in a letter to town leaders. "My message to Woodside is simple: Act in good faith, follow the law, and do your part to increase the housing supply. If you don't, my office won't stand idly by."
— Bay City News
(1) comment
The long-standing custom & practice has been for local government to oversee local developments. Woodside is saying they have “consistently exceeded state mandated low & moderate income housing commitments.” If this is so I don’t fault them for not wanting to be voiceless (via SB-9). So many immigrants migrating to this country from it’s founding have been voiceless in their homelands. Must history go on repeating itself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.