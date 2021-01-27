The city of Half Moon Bay has tapped resident and nonprofit leader Erica Wood to help lead the Coastside’s economic recovery effort.
The announcement came at the Jan. 19 City Council meeting that Wood would work with Karen Decker, the city’s senior management analyst, to gather and analyze feedback from businesses and residents dotted all along the coast. Their goal is a plan to address the immediate impact of the pandemic while building a local economy that is robust against future disasters.
The city is calling its efforts the “Coastside Recovery Initiative,” and its scope stretches from Devil’s Slide to the southern county line, and east to Skyline Boulevard. Among its immediate priorities is to form an advisory board of about a dozen people living and working on the coast.
To begin, an executive oversight committee that has so far spearheaded the initiative hired Wood as a consultant. She comes from over a decade working in community impact strategy, most recently as the chief community impact officer at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which has funded a range of nonprofits and pandemic aid initiatives on the Coastside.
City Council members commended the efforts of the executive oversight committee in hiring Wood.
“I’m excited we’re going to recover. And I’m excited Erica is local,” said Councilmember Harvey Rarback. “I think it’s important when people have skin in the game to develop something in the community where they live.”
Councilmember Juaquin Jimenez was equally impressed after asking whether the group’s planned focus groups and interviews would also be done in Spanish, and Wood responded, “Estoy bilingue.” She’s bilingual and promised conversations will be held in Spanish.
“We will be asking task force members to advise us on who we need to talk to about the economic impacts of COVID-19 here on the Coastside. What are the unmet needs? What data should we be collecting?” said Decker. “And importantly, the task force will help us develop a set of recommendations that we can work on.”
These recommendations will be the main outcome of the task force and are expected around June 2021.
Matthew Chidester, deputy city manager and an assistant with the initiative, said the recommendations will cut across industry and government and may include a range of proposals, from legislative changes to infrastructural improvements to business-led campaigns.
“This is really intended to be a process that generates recommendations we all own, and we all play a role to create the economy we want,” said Wood.
Task force members will be selected by application shortly after a Feb. 11 open house, where city staff and Wood will promote the initiative more publicly. A criteria for membership has already been developed, but Decker emphasized that “we really want people who have an interest in this topic and willingness to look at recovery issues broadly and help us advance solutions that are for the greater good and go beyond personal interest.”
The executive oversight committee, which is made up of city and county staff and the Half Moon Bay Chamber of Commerce and Visitors' Bureau’s President and CEO Krystlyn Giedt, will meet once or twice a month to ensure the task force continues to make progress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.