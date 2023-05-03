Working for common good

Women Moving Millions CEO Sarah Haacke Byrd, left, and board member Stacey Keare are in Half Moon Bay this week for a conference organized by the philanthropic group. Photo courtesy Women Moving Millions

Next week, an international group of women philanthropists representing millions of dollars in donations and pledges will convene on the Coastside to discuss how to best use their resources to empower women and girls.

Staff at the New York-based organization Women Moving Millions said they expect more than 150 people to attend the annual summit, held this year at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, on May 11 and 12. The private event is open only to members and invited guests.

