Two unrelated assaults occurred on consecutive days in the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve last month, one of which required medical attention. These unusual violent episodes aside, San Mateo County officials say the park remains a safe place to visit.
The first assault occurred on March 28 when San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raekwon Marquise Bush, 25, for repeatedly punching a woman so severely she had to be taken to Seton Medical Center in Daly City for head trauma.
Bush was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City and remains in custody on $35,000 bail. Bush and a co-defendant involved in the assault are set to appear in court on May 3, Bush for his preliminary hearing and the co-defendant for her initial felony arraignment, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Bush was arrested a few days before the Fitzgerald incident on assault charges for punching a 66-year-old taxi driver at a stoplight in San Francisco on March 23.
According to a County Parks incident report, a park ranger approached Bush and a woman on the beach because he said they had an off-leash dog with them, which is not allowed in the reserve. The woman also had an infant strapped to her chest and was holding a cat. The ranger said he asked them to leash their dog, which the woman did. The ranger then took a photo of the couple from about 100 feet away, and Bush aggressively yelled and threatened to assault him, telling him to delete the pictures. Bush began walking toward the ranger, according to the report, who said he feared for his safety and went back to the parking lot where he radioed another county ranger and requested deputies.
A female victim who was identified later as a local resident and volunteer was on the beach and made contact with the woman who had the dog, cat and infant. According to a nearby witness, the woman with the child assaulted the docent and took away her camera after the docent took a picture of the scene.
At that time, Bush was heading up the trail to confront the ranger in the parking lot but went back to the beach after he heard his female companion yelling. That is when he assaulted the female volunteer, according to the report. The female suspect was cited by Sheriff’s deputies and charges were referred to the district attorney’s office for review. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Javier Acosta said that in light of the incident local deputies would increase patrols around the reserve.
The assault on the following day involved two different parties. Moss Beach resident Sabrina Brennan was walking near Seal Cove shortly after 7:30 p.m. and told deputies she was shoved by a woman who took her cellphone after Brennan confronted the woman and another man about their off-leash dog. Brennan said she took pictures of the two dog walkers on her phone, but the woman took the cellphone away by force from her jacket and threw it away into nearby vegetation. Brennan later found her phone and it was swabbed for DNA by a deputy. A security camera from a nearby residence captured the incident, but the investigation has been suspended pending further leads, according to a report from Sheriff’s Office.
Brennan told the Review when she first called 911, the operator terminated the call, claiming they do not respond to dog incidents. She then called the Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy told her the call was forwarded to the San Mateo County Parks Department, but no ranger was available to respond, she said. A neighbor near Seal Cove called the Sheriff’s Office and a deputy eventually responded to the incident, Brennan said.
County Communications Specialist Carla Schoof called the March 28 assault a rare and unfortunate incident, and said that while county staff is committed to making the reserve as safe as possible, any additional enforcement would be in the hands of the Sheriff’s Office.
While the rangers can give citations, they don’t have the authority to detain someone. Schoof said park rangers
followed standard operating procedures asking Bush
and the woman to leash their dog, then retreating from Bush while advising other visitors to leave for their own safety.
“We really believe the reserve is a safe place, always has been a safe place, and this is definitely an isolated incident,” she said.
(1) comment
Why were these violent assaults on women not published in the Review's Police Log?
Why does the sheriff's website not show these two violent assaults on women? If you look you will see that only robberies occurred on those days...according to Bolanos.
What else has been hidden from us?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.