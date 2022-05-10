The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office issued an alert Tuesday afternoon noting that the woman reported missing out of Half Moon Bay had been found.
Authorities sent an SMC Alert Tuesday morning saying that Sandra Reboli was last seen in Half Moon Bay at 4 p.m. on Monday. She was considered at risk due to medical issues.
A similar alert sent at 4:20 p.m. said that she had been "located alive and well."
