Yesterday a Felton woman charged in a car crash that killed a Half Moon Bay man pleaded not guilty to drunken driving and other charges, according to the office of the San Mateo County District Attorney.
Liana Felde, 28, pleaded not guilty on three felony counts including vehicular manslaughter and driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit in California.
According to Deputy District Attorney Negeen Abrishamcar, on Feb. 27, Felde had been drinking at a friend’s house before getting in her car. Reports said Felde was heading southbound on Highway 1 toward her home in Felton when she veered into the double yellow lines and collided head-on with a northbound car carrying Jesse Schouboe, 32, his wife Jenifer Jackson, 33, and their dog.
The crash caused the northbound car to flip onto the passenger side, where Schouboe sat, killing him on impact, said the district attorney’s reports. California Highway Patrol officers said Jackson, who was in the driver seat, and the dog were seriously injured. The CHP officers also said Felde broke her arm in the crash and had to be extricated from her car, which had caught on fire.
Felde first appeared in court to hear the charges against her on March 1. On March 2, she posted bail for $130,000.
Yesterday, the court granted the prosecution’s request that alcohol and location monitoring, alcohol abstinence and testing be added to the conditions of Felde’s bail.
The next preliminary hearing has been set for 2 p.m. on April 9 at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City.
—Vanessa Ochavillo
