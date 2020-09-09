The woman who died
after her car plunged off a cliff along Highway 1 on the
morning of Aug. 31 has been identified as 54-year-old Yuri Kim.
Kim, a San Francisco resident, was heading southbound when she drove off the road at a slow speed near Gray Whale Cove on Aug. 31. An investigation by the California Highway Patrol said the reason for the fall remains unknown.
On Aug. 31, the highway patrol received calls about the incident beginning at 7:52 a.m. When authorities arrived at the scene, Kim’s Hyundai Sonata was about 200 feet off the cliff and Kim was several hundred feet below the vehicle. When the rescue operation reached Kim, she was still alive but had sustained injuries probably from trying to climb back up, authorities say. A witness reportedly saw Kim holding on to the rocky cliff before falling.
Low, dense fog prevented an airlift rescue, leaving the Coastside Fire Protection District crew to rappel down the cliffside. The U.S. Coast Guard and a highway patrol search and rescue team were also on site to assist.
Kim was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where she died around 10:02 a.m. Kim’s family has been informed of her death.
