Updated 3:12 p.m.: A 40-year-old La Honda woman and her dog were rescued on Thursday after being swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach south of Half Moon Bay.
At about 11:30 a.m. the woman’s dog reportedly went into the water and was quickly pulled out with the surf. In an attempt to rescue her dog, the unidentified woman entered the water, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matt Ken. Ken was not part of the rescue efforts, but he was one of the reporting officers at the scene.
While the dog was able to run to shore, the woman was swept out about 100 yards into the ocean.
“With the rip current, she just got sucked out,” Ken said.
The Pillar Point Harbor Patrol crews were able to get to the woman within about 15 to 20 minutes and brought her to shore. Rescuers said the woman was just at the point where she was going underwater.
The woman was transported to an area hospital for hypothermia, according to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade. The dog reportedly was also unharmed from the incident.
Rescue crews from several agencies responded, including the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol, Coastside Fire Protection District, the Coastside Volunteer Fire Department, California State Parks and the Sheriff’s Office.
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the Coastside until 9 p.m. on Thursday. Ocean conditions may result in large breaking waves capable of pulling swimmers and surfers out to sea and can wash bystanders off beaches and rocks. Swell heights are estimated at 11 to 14 feet, with some locations exceeding 25 feet.
“It’s absolutely crazy for people to think that they can experience nature’s fury out here,” Ken said. “It’s a recipe for disaster.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I am really sorry this happened and happy that the woman and dog are ok! AND This beach is a NO dog beach. The sign was pulled down months ago and has not been posted again. I hope the parks department will post another sign soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.