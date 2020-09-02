An unidentified woman died on Monday after driving her vehicle off a cliff, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol public information officer Mark Andrews said CHP received calls starting at 7:52 a.m. from San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and others that a vehicle had gone over the cliff going southbound on Highway 1, just south of Gray Whale Cove.
The only person in the car was a woman, who Andrews said sustained deadly injuries that may have resulted from trying to extricate herself from the car. She was transported from the scene and was pronounced dead at a San Francisco hospital.
Andrews said on Monday that investigators didn’t yet know why she crashed. He added that there are no known witnesses of the incident itself.
