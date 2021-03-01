Updated March 2: Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old Felton woman and charged her with drunken driving following a crash that killed a Half Moon Bay man on Saturday evening, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's office.
The man who died in the crash was identified as 32-year-old Jesse Schouboe.
Under clear and dry conditions, Schouboe, his 33-year-old wife and their dog were heading northbound in their 2010 Honda CRV on Highway 1, just south of Dehoff Canyon Road. Schouboe was in the passenger seat and his wife, a Half Moon Bay woman, was driving.
At around 7:35 p.m., authorities say Liana Felde was driving her 2010 Toyota Highlander southbound when she crossed the double yellow center divide line, smashing head-on into the Honda CRV.
The Honda rolled over onto the passenger side, killing Schouboe and seriously injuring his wife and their dog.
Felde was trapped in the driver's seat of her car after it came to a hard stop on a dirt shoulder. Her car caught fire and passersby helped to pull her out, according to an account from the district attorney's office.
According to District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, Felde reportedly smelled like alcohol and a breathalyzer test found that her blood alcohol level was 0.16. Anyone with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 is considered legally intoxicated in California. Results from additional tests are pending.
Felde now faces three felony charges for vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and drunken driving.
California Highway Patrol officers reported that Felde sustained a broken arm and the other driver complained of pain. Both were transported to the Stanford Medical Center.
— Vanessa Ochavillo
This version corrects the age of the deceased and the relationship between the deceased and his driver. Some information has been removed at the request of the victim's family.
