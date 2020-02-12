  1. Home
The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside once again invited the Harlem Wizards to town for a fundraiser that was a slam dunk in every way.

The pros put on quite a show with their red, white and blue basketballs. The highlight for many in attendance was the game with a group of willing community all-stars who themselves played well below the rim.

The winners were Coastside kids. The club will use proceeds for its programs, and it has agreed to help fund athletics at Cunha Intermediate School as well.

— Clay Lambert

