The morning after a Half Moon Bay woman was shot and killed in a confrontation with San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the 800 block of Main Street was relatively quiet. But neighbors and witnesses remained rattled by the violent death of 56-year-old Sandra Lee Harmon.
Early Wednesday morning, Gary Bergman was walking on the sidewalk near Pasta Moon, trying to piece together what had transpired the night before. He lives nearby and said he stayed in the house as he heard bullets flying.
“I live on the second floor, so I was trying to look out and figure out what it was,” he said. He walked around the corner and pointed to two bullet holes in the fence separating the Italian restaurant from the senior housing at the Half Moon Bay Village next door.
Another resident, who lives in the senior housing complex, was also out that morning trying to get more details about what happened. His pickup truck was shot at and shattered glass lay on the ground in his parking spot. Leon Kunke said that before the shooting started, he thought about getting in his car but instead opted to stay home.
“As soon as I went into my apartment, I heard shots. I heard pops,” he said. “Then the Sheriff’s came and cornered off the entire area.”
He said today he plans to get his truck fixed and is trying to take the day to relax from the events last night.
At around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Main Street, near the new Pasta Moon location. The report indicated a caucasian woman was carrying a gun and alcohol.
Local business owner Janice Moody said she was weeding outside her plant shop Tuesday evening when she saw a woman walk by. Moody said the woman said, “Be careful tonight there is going to be a race war.”
The woman reportedly was carrying a rifle and a bottle of wine, according to Moody, who said she called 911.
“It is just a sad state of affairs,” she said.
When deputies arrived, they reportedly gave the woman — identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as 56-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Sandra Lee Harmon — multiple verbal commands to drop her weapon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman did not comply and instead fired at the deputies. Deputies returned fire, hitting the woman an undisclosed number of times.
Aid was administered at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office did not state whether any deputy was injured during the confrontation.
Sheriff’s Office deputies have used deadly force in a standoff in Half Moon Bay before. In 2014, deputies killed an armed 18-year-old woman who suffered from mental illness. San Mateo County’s district attorney found that the deputy’s actions in that case were justifiable despite the claims of excessive force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(24) comments
To: Peace 4all4one. I am truly sorry for the loss of your mom. Please accept my heartfelt apology for being so insensitive to your loas. I should have known better since I also have experienced the untimely loss of family and loved ones. Words cannot express my regret for my insensitivity to your loss. Again, please accept my humble apology for the hurts I have caused you.
Well said.
WOW! Talk about total disrespect. Why would anyone ever think it's ok to bring up Trump, elections, co-vid 19, Michigan, Florida, a poor afraid Chinese man.. after the loss of Sandra, (whom I have never met)but she's probably someone's sister, mom, step mom,aunt, grandma, girlfriend/wife, daughter, someone's best friend. This article has nothing to do with any of the unnecessary comments that anyone has made. Post your own "about me" topic and show some respect for a family who has tragically lost a loved one
[thumbup][thumbup]
That woman was my mother and she was a gentle soul and felt as though she was facing the end of the world. Her mental health was not well. The last thing she wanted was to bring anymore pain suffering or hurt into the world. Just the opposite really. She was sober from an alcohol addiction for over 20 years and as her focus on all the conspiracy’s about the future being so terrible she created such fear within her that led her to break down and have another drink within a few hours of her final hours alive. She was a very good person, kind, fun, generous, forgiving, loving.... and unfortunately terribly troubled in thought and focus. I am certain she never intended to hurt anyone. She wanted relief and didn’t know how to get that. Im sorry and I know she is also. Please forgive her for any and all hurt or scared feelings her actions caused.
It was very important to her that she got information out and that she was heard do to wanting to help us all to avoid what she and many others fear in the future times. In honor of her I would like to ask you all in her honor to be true to yourself, true to your hearts. Do not do anything because of being told to by anyone... specifically those in government. Question everything. Trust yourself first. Help one another and stand up for what you believe in. We are powerful and unstoppable if we all come together for what is right.
The light will always outshine darkness if you stay true to your heart and love one another. We are all humans and deserve to be free
I am so sorry for your loss, praying for you and your family.
Thank you for sharing. I am sorry for your loss.
So sorry to hear this. The mental health issues related to the shelter in place are sadly being relegated to backburner by the government. They have no plan in place to help people.
I am SO very sorry for your loss. Your mother only spoke to me from behind and kept on walking. If I had spoken with her and seen her face, I'm sure I would have seen a kind and gentle soul within and perhaps the outcome would have been different. I wish our country and healthcare system would provide more care for the mentally ill, but that won't happen until profit is taken out of the business--universal healthcare for all!
It's unfortunate this gentle soul had a gun and shot at a deputy.
Is Sherrif Bolanos going to buy his boys a million dollars' worth of new service weapons now? That's the logic.
Honestly, l did not think there was enough racism around Half Moon Bay or even in California to start a race war, but the POTUS certainly foments it in both speech and via Tweets, and Fox seems to stir the pot and amplify it out of proportion. That might be how it gets spread around and affect people’s attitudes. I feel in harmony with others as I am going about my day but, l wasn’t “HMB born and raised” so I can’t speak for Half Moon Bay proper. There is probably some prejudice in everyone, maybe because of an incident that one individual did to another individual, and then that causes both to paint the rest of the clan that person came from with the same brush. Feuds continue to escalate and soon you have a “Hatfields vs McCoy Mentality“ on both sides. But, in the words of Rodney King “Can’t we all just get along?”
It's TOTALLY all Trump's fault, dude! You are SO intelligent.
Race war? I can understand the Trumpster redneck prototypes in Michigan and Florida. But here in HMB is mind boggling.
I can speak from experience that there is more racism and hatred in Half Moon Bay than in ALL of Michigan.
No you cannot. You might fancy yourself a victim but you are not.
You criticized the liberals? That's a felony, you know.
You are having way too much fun with this. Fortunately, (for you and yours), you have enough shame not to use your real name.
I supported Trump and will again . I do not consider myself a redneck and I’m not from Michigan, I live right here in the Bay Area . Race war ? I doubt it . Anyone living here for a long period of time understands , accepts and celebrates the diversity amongst our community, I can say however I could see violence occurring around this political divide. Case in point the previous comments posted regarding the President and by extension his supporters. Even HMB Review is biased , deleting some comments that don’t conform to the mission statement but allowing snide comments against the POTUS . Alcohol and firearms don’t mix , officers had no choice in their actions and it is indeed a tragic situation. HMB is a small community I’m sure many regulars recognize and probably know the individual personally keep that in mind .
I don't support the President but I have lots of friends and family who do. Not sure I get why but none of them are any more racist than your average human being.
The poor lady was probably just talking smack.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Ossk8ar,
What I said was not snide about our President. I believe he says many divisive things, both verbally and in his tweets. Because he has the bully pulpit and chooses to say inflammatory things does not make him Presidential nor me Snide. I’m saying what I hear come from his lips, and how many others also observe his behavior. It doesn’t help the situation in times like these. I have a Chinese friend who bought a home in Florida, but now is too fearful of driving from the Bay Area to his new home, through many of the parts of the United States that support Trump’s politics and believe his rhetoric. He has recently been “blaming” the Chinese for this Pandemic, so you can see why my friend might be fearful simply driving his car to Florida alone, through the Southern Red States. The woman who made the “race war” comment was said to be Caucasian, so why was she saying “There’s going to be a race war”? I contend it might have been put in her brain somehow. I fear it’s an attitude or theory that is being promulgated prior to the November Election. You are welcome to support President Trump, but as a true leader of all Americans, not just the privileged, it is my gut feeling that he falls short in his leadership skills. Our country needs to be soothed and pulled together at this time. GW Bush did that after 9-11, instead of inflaming citizens against Arab Americans, do you recall? I have many friends who voted for and continue to support Trump and his policies, yet even for them, his “Disinfectant” comment went too far. I think everyone is entitled to support their choice of leaders, but by putting out hateful tweets or comments, he is promoting both hate as well as fear in the US populace. We can agree to disagree, but that will not change this tragedy. Walking around with a gun and alcohol and failing to obey Law Enforcement was the cause of the death of that woman. My comment was about how the idea of a ”race war” got into her head in the first place.
The virus came from China, genius. That's what's known as a fact. For the President to state that fact doesn't make him racist.
Maybe you should go back to Michigan, Florida, or wherever it is you hitchhiked from.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.