At about 10:30 on Monday morning, a witness reported a car over the cliff at Gray Whale Cove. By 1:30 p.m., authorities reported they had removed some debris from the scene, but they couldn't say for sure whether it belonged to a recent crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Coast Guard sector office at (415) 399-3530. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

A witness told authorities he saw a vehicle go over a cliff near Gray Whale Cove in Montara at about 10:30 Monday Morning. Crews were still at the scene three hours later. There has been no rescue reported, however.

Multiple agencies, including California Highway Patrol, Coastside Fire Protection District, the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene.

The Coast Guard remained on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. USCG Petty Officer Taylor Bacon said the federal agency was contributing a helicopter, a small boat and U.S. Coast Guard cutter Pike to the search off of Devil's Slide.

"We are potentially looking for a person in the water," he said. "There isn't a crazy amount of info right now."

He said authorities had a description of a green Lexus, but noted "that may not necessarily be accurate."

Bacon said crews had pulled some debris from the scene. Fire officials said authorities were bringing that debris to Pillar Point Harbor for further investigation.

Anyone with any information about a car over the roadway is asked to call the Coast Guard sector office at (415) 399-3530.

