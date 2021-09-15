Updated 6:10 p.m. A black sport utility vehicle went over the cliff south of the Devil's Slide tunnels on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in at least one fatality. An eyewitness described a terrifying moment leading up to the crash.
Eyewitness Marion Bliss told the Review she was driving northbound with her son shortly after 2 p.m. when they saw the vehicle accelerate quickly out of the Gray Whale Cove State Beach parking lot and head north toward the tunnel. Bliss said it appeared the rear right tire was flat.
“He was speeding so much the tire basically disintegrated and pieces of the tire were flying around us,” she said.
Bliss said she kept a safe distance from the car but saw it veer left at full speed and go over the cliff near the former military bunker. She said it did not appear that the tire caused the vehicle to lose control.
“There were a couple of girls standing there when it happened and they were just covering their mouths, not believing what they saw,” Bliss said.
CHP dispatchers indicated the vehicle landed on its wheels on the beach below. The coroner was en route to the scene as of 3:10 p.m. today, and Cal Fire Spokeswoman Cecile Juliet confirmed the death of the driver.
Emergency crews from the Coastside Fire Protection District, North Coast Fire Authority, San Mateo County Fire Department, American Medical Response, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, and CalTrans responded. California Highway Patrol dispatched one helicopter.
Traffic was backed up north and south of the tunnels as law enforcement conducted one-way traffic control for more than three hours. At 5:35 p.m., CHP San Francisco tweeted it expected to reopen the road in 90-120 minutes.
(4) comments
A sign near the bunker says no trespassing, and yet hundreds climb the hill. When are authorities going to enforce that rule? Shame.
When are the Caltrans higher-ups and the " everybody should have access to the coast" Coastal Commission going to get their heads out of their asses, look at the Facts/science of these crashes and pay their crews to install at least some decent metal barrier to prevent this kind of action from happening again North and South of populated areas all up and down the coast. Constant tragedies and families ruined because of poor planning and reckless authority.
Same goes for the exposed military bunker. That thing either needs to be covered up or the coastal commission needs to do the right thing and remove it. People are going to start falling off those cliffs and the graffiti is disgusting and far from artwork.
Shame on Caltrans and the CA Coastal Commission.....shaaaaaaame.
I agree - the whole situation is avoidable and CalTrans and the state are to blame .. our kids dive this road and it’s fffng dangerous considering it’s one of the only routes out of town ! fix it before your loved ones are found in the ocean !
Shameful—. I guess when it’s YOUR family member things will change —. Disgraceful
