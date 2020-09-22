The man in the now-deleted Facebook video appears a bit disheveled. It’s nighttime and he’s illuminated by an otherworldly glow emanating from behind him.
“Just when you think it can’t get any worse,” the man says. Then he pans over his left shoulder to reveal a recreational vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
The video was posted for a time on a Facebook page that appears to belong to Justin Chebahtah, a 35-year-old resident of the Half Moon Bay RV Park. It was apparently taken in the midst of an hour and a half of mayhem Saturday night and Sunday morning that included multiple gunshots, a raging fire and ultimately his arrest. No one was injured in the incident.
Residents of the mobile home park — tucked on the south side of Wavecrest Road, between Cameron’s Restaurant and Pub and Smith Field — first called 911 at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday.
An eyewitness said the man began shooting a rifle at a neighboring RV. Video from the scene shows a man acting erratically who was at various times holding a handgun. Multiple gunshots can be heard over the course of events.
One eyewitness said their family looked outside after hearing the gunshots. The Review is not naming the eyewitness to protect their identity due to the nature of the incident.
“We typically hear gunshots from across (Highway 1), but not usually that late at night,” they said.
The eyewitness said they saw the man walking back and forth on the path between RVs and could hear gunshots nearby. The man’s trailer was on fire, and that fire escalated rapidly after the man opened the valve on two propane tanks and threw them on the fire, the witness said. At its height, the fire was twice as high as nearby trailers and the eyewitness could hear the hissing of the propane.
The difference between Chebahtah’s actions over the weekend and the free-spirited, energy-conscious man he appears to be on social media sites bearing his name and image, is stark.
An Instagram profile photo shows Chebahtah sporting a cowboy hat and a bandana around his neck, an outfit he seems to don as a uniform on long drives, hiking through redwoods or creating original electronic dance music mixes.
Chebahtah’s LinkedIn profile shows him to have lived and worked in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2008 where he developed as an expert in solar technology before launching his own consulting company. His public profile also suggests that he worked for PG&E. It also reveals he may have served in the U.S. Army for eight years, including as a rifle platoon leader, though the Review was not able to confirm his service record with the Department of Defense.
In August, it appears that Chebahtah shared a fundraiser for a veteran’s charity. He wrote, “So many people from society are left without the care they need, but we all are needed to make this thing work!”
The eyewitness called 911 three times on Saturday night. They accidentally hung up and called back at 11:19 p.m. By then, the dispatcher told them they were well aware of events at the RV park. But they called back at 11:53 p.m. because “he was acting very erratic.” The eyewitness stayed on the phone with emergency dispatchers until 12:23 a.m. Sunday.
For most of that time, the eyewitness says the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office presence was not obvious to residents in the park. They said it appeared emergency crews were staging outside the park for nearly an hour as Chebahtah continued to fire his weapons and walk around the area.
The eyewitness account, and video from the scene, suggests inaccuracies in the official account provided by a Sheriff’s press release. The release states that Chebahtah barricaded himself in his trailer and set it on fire, but the eyewitness and video reveal the fire was burning before deputies arrived. Chebahtah could be seen walking freely in the vicinity throughout.
Adding to the chaos was music Chebahtah blared a portable speaker.
“This is where it gets really bizarre,” the witness said. They equated the suspect’s movements to “an end of life poetry dance.”
Video from the scene appears to show Chebahtah put the gun to his head at one point. The witness said he repeatedly asked deputies to shoot him, adding that he would walk into the ocean if they didn’t.
The incident ended when Chebahtah got on a bicycle and rode toward deputies, who tackled and arrested him without further incident.
Chebahtah was charged with a slew of felonies, including attempted murder and arson.
You may have been a witness, but if you were me you would have a different look at things! He missed my head by about 2 inches. And yes I am grateful that nobody was hurt. I will have to live with him coming after my daughter and I for the rest of my life.
Hate to say it but....you re right (assuming the HMB Review Article is accurate).
