Montara resident Chris Granahan likes to think of herself as a history buff. The fear she feels right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic reminds her of when she was in high school during the Cuban missile crisis. She also recalls the feeling of community, of everyone stepping up to help each other, in the aftermath of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.
But neither, the 73-year-old woman says, quite measures up to this.
“We haven't seen anything on this scale so far here,” Granahan said. “Nothing like this global moment of fear.”
Those who have lived through challenges sometimes share a viewpoint that can provide solace. They also know the world can be a harsh place. They’ve survived wars and disasters that some younger folks in the community can only imagine. Many say this coronavirus pandemic feels unprecedented.
Granahan said she has heard stories from older family members who endured the Great Depression and were never the same. It makes her worry about her neighbors who don’t have a support system right now. Her message to younger generations is to listen to health experts and stay inside.
Half Moon Bay resident Jo-Ann Ordano agrees. She’s in her 80s and says, of all the places to wait out a pandemic, the Coastside is better than most. But she said she’s worried that not everyone is taking the pandemic as seriously as they should.
“I’m really concerned that younger people are not observing social distancing,” Ordano said. “... They just don't realize the risk they’re taking and they just don't seem to understand that they can pass disease on to others, particularly older people.”
Russell Bissonnette’s advice is to be prepared. Now 73 years old, he served in the Vietnam War and has lived in Half Moon Bay since 1968. His preparation mindset is a relic of his military training, when a Marine drill sergeant taught him how to light a fire with one match.
“And if you couldn’t do it, you failed,” Bissonnette said.
Bissonnette said he has been listening in on emergency information through his HAM radio to get all the information he can on the local response to the pandemic. He bought extra water and has enough food and medical supplies to protect himself and his family for four weeks and, as a member of the Coastside Emergency Response Team, to help his neighbors, too.
“I just read the signal on the wall,” Bissonnette said. “... I think being prepared with information and the resources you need and the info you need is the best chance we have.”
For 93-year-old Bob Tucker, having a close social network has never been more important. He has confined himself to the house, and said his neighbors and friends, who he considers family, have stepped up to keep him safe and well. He leaves an American flag outside his house so they know when he’s home and sends out a daily newsletter. If it’s ever late or missing, he says he gets lots of worried phone calls.
Tucker is a veteran of World War II. He said he remembers scrap metal drives and victory gardens, and the collective, communal effort to help out. But fundamentally, he said, the war and this pandemic are entirely different.
“We’re trying to save people and not kill people,” Tucker said. “... I feel very helpless. I would love to do things to stop this thing. But with my age and my health, I feel like I'm not a good candidate to help. It's driving me up the wall.”
To cope with the feeling of helplessness, Granahan is gardening, cleaning and going on walks and bike rides. She feels uplifted and inspired by the way the Coastside community has come together to help one another. But, unprecedented or not, Granahan thinks this pandemic will fold into history, like all other major world events.
“Any big event gives people a chance to gain a perspective,” Granahan said. “But when it’s all over, things go back … people forget. It's kind of unfortunate that people forget, because this has brought out so many good things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.