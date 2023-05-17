The second Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival brought thousands of people to the city’s downtown on Saturday and observers would be hard-pressed to find anyone who wasn’t enjoying their taste of the San Mateo County coast.
A steady stream of visitors walked Main Street between Mill and Correas streets, visiting booths with 40 California wines and listening to jazz that was worth the trip all by itself. The event benefited from a chamber-of-commerce day with bright sun and temperatures in the mid-60s.
Julie Lindsay came a long way, with family and friends in tow, and the music aficionado was leaving impressed by what she saw.
“I love it,” said Lindsay, who is the president of the Folsom High School Band Boosters and, as such, helps to organize a festival there. “It’s amazing. I love all the wineries and that they are arranged by region.”
Tom Sinton, owner of Starfield Winery in the Sierra Foothills, said the event was already notable in its second year. He said he was at the Rhone Rangers wine event in Paso Robles recently and that the Half Moon Bay extravaganza was a better fit for his winery despite the pedigree of Paso Robles. He said there were more people walking the streets and just the right number of wineries present.
“These are the type of people we want to attract to our wines,” he said as he surveyed the crowd. And the crowd was notably diverse — a mix of young and older people as well as more people of color than might otherwise come downtown on another Saturday.
“An eclectic mix,” Sinton said.
It was a good opportunity for local businesses too, as strollers happened into brick-and-mortar stores up and down Main Street and bought food from vendors who secured space along the street.
“I’m not a guy who gets out much,” said Douglas Nelson, who stood behind his table filled with his Moss Beach Kombucha and other merchandise. “This forces me to get out and have a good time.”
There are bigger plans for the festival in years to come. The event is sponsored by the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association. Organizers say the affair could grow into a multiday event that focuses on single locations on the coast — perhaps with a name jazz act at a local restaurant or other venue — on each of the days leading up to the weekend street fest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.