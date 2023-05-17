Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival

A good crowd built throughout the afternoon on Saturday for the second annual Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival, which took place on and around Main Street.

The second Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival brought thousands of people to the city’s downtown on Saturday and observers would be hard-pressed to find anyone who wasn’t enjoying their taste of the San Mateo County coast.

A steady stream of visitors walked Main Street between Mill and Correas streets, visiting booths with 40 California wines and listening to jazz that was worth the trip all by itself. The event benefited from a chamber-of-commerce day with bright sun and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

