City and elected officials have met twice in closed session with negotiators of the two unions representing city workers. City Manager Bob Nisbet said nothing has been decided yet regarding layoffs or furloughs.
“When it is decided it will come out in open session to the public,” he said.
Nisbet said the budget contemplates an employee’s cost for a full year, but doesn’t take into account that some positions were vacant at the beginning of the fiscal year.
“So, there may be some employees that did get their normal raise over the year,” he said.
Personnel costs remain one of the largest pieces of the operating budget and over the last four to five years city staff salaries and benefits increased by more than 80 percent. Currently, all city employees are still being paid at their normal rate although some have transitioned from their regular duties to assisting the city in pandemic-related response.
— Libby Leyden
