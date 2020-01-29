Creative demos answer scientific questions
By Sarah Wright
As metronomes clicked and dry ice swirled, the chatter of dozens of kids explaining scientific phenomena echoed across the Wilkinson School at its Curiosity Fair on Friday. Parents and others drifted among the experiments, witnessing physics, biology and chemistry in action.
According to science teacher Graham Charles, the Curiosity Fair is a twist on the traditional science fair assignment. Rather than conduct an experiment leading up to the fair, Charles asked students to find a question — a curiosity — they have about the world and answer it with a demonstration.
Seventh-grader Jonah Weber wanted to understand how gravity works in space.
“This is a gravity well,” Weber said. “It’s basically a demonstration of how planets orbit the sun.”
Weber tossed a bouncy ball into a lime green net stretched over a
basket. The ball, replicating the movement of a planet, swirled
down in tight circles toward a weight — representing the sun — in its center.
“If space had gravity, eventually the Earth would crash into the sun,” Weber said. Weber explained that the heavier the weight, the greater the gravitational pull and the more cycles the planet would take before it reached the sun.
“It’s also getting faster,” Weber said. “It’s kind of satisfying to watch.”
Charles said it is questions like Weber’s that inspired the Curiosity Fair.
“I wanted them to find something cool,” Charles said. “They get to pick one curious thing, one weird thing, and move on from there to experiments.”
Charles said he is very impressed by the students’ knowledge of their demonstrations and the scientific forces at play.
“Explanation is the key,” Charles said. “I told them not to put words on their posters. Just put pictures so you can point to them and talk.”
Charles pointed to fifth-grader Maya Duncan’s table.
“Did you see the laser?” he asked. “This is a classic physics experiment that proves that light travels as a particle and a wave. It’s high school or college-level stuff. Maya was just really excited about it.”
Duncan clicked on a toy laser pointer and shined it through a lice comb. An array of dots landed on an index card.
“When I shine it right there, there’s a little dot, dot, dot pattern,” Duncan said. “It’s inference and refraction. You have multiple waves of light overlapping and creating that pattern.”
Duncan said she prefers the format of the Curiosity Fair to a typical science fair, which asks students to perform an experiment at home over time rather than at the fair itself.
“I enjoy the Curiosity Fair better because you can show them what you did or what you’re doing,” Duncan said. “It’s a hands-on demonstration so you can learn more.”
As the noise and chaos tumbled around her, seventh-grader Giorgia Carter walked carefully back to her station with a full cup of purple water. Keeping the string joining the first cup to a second as tight as she could, Carter poured the purple water. It ignored the pull of gravity and flowed along the string, right into the second cup.
“My experiment seems simple, but it’s not,” Carter said. “The most interesting thing I learned was about cohesion and adhesion because I thought this would just be surface tension. It’s a lot more than just one scientific process.”
