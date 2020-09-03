Wilkinson School in El Granada received a waiver on Wednesday allowing it to open its doors for in-person learning. Administrators say the plan is to take it slow.
Marketing and Community Engagement Manager Isabel Mason said the private school can reopen as soon as Sept. 10, but intends to open only to kindergarten and first-grade students for now. It would be the first school on the coast to reopen for in-person learning this fall.
The waiver is from San Mateo County, which announced it would allow elementary schools to reopen their doors if they met a strict set of safety criteria and are approved by the county office of education, county health department and California Department of Public Health.
Mason said the school may eventually bring older elementary school students back as well, but would first consult with families and staff. She sees the waiver process as an opportunity to expand the school’s options and begin implementing its reopening plan, which brings cohorts of students back to campus gradually by grade level. Mason said the priority is getting the youngest students back in order to promote socialization and reduce screen time.
“Distance learning has been the hardest on them,” Mason said.
At Wilkinson, school say utilizing outdoor space and the school’s small class sizes are the tickets to a safe reopening, as is the strength of their small community. During some non-instructional activities hosted on campus, like art and supplies pickups or one-on-one assessments allowed by the county, Mason said students have been successfully abiding by the rules.
“Because we’re so small and our teachers and students have such an intimate relationship and knowledge of each other, we’re able to provide that added layer of safety and not lose the social aspect,” Mason said.
Even after reopening, Wilkinson students who wish to continue with remote learning will be allowed to do so, and students at the middle school level will stay online for the foreseeable future. Mason said the school will send an updated survey to parents to gauge interest in in-person enrollment, but said she expects most families with very young students will want to return to campus.
“Some of the kids haven't seen their classmates in six months,” Wilkinson said. “That’s the biggest pro.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.