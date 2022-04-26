On Sunday, the California State Parks Association threw its first Coastal Wildflower Celebration in two years at Half Moon Bay State Beach. This festival is a celebration of native plants, wildflowers — and California State Parks.
“We have about 20 different partners at the event here today,” said Joe Rogers, interpreter for the California State Parks Association and event organizer. “We’re very excited to bring this festival back after a big pause …
“We are so happy with all the different community partners we brought out today to talk about the amazing work they are all doing in protecting and stewarding our local area and our planet,” Rogers said.
With the main focus of this festival being the wildflowers, it is no surprise that the native plants are one of the biggest attractions.
“Our nursery is always incredibly popular for the native plants that we sell. All of the native plants we sell are grown in-house, by seed, entirely by volunteers, so it’s a fantastic operation,” Rogers said. “That is probably one of the biggest hits with the community. They sell thousands and thousands of plants every time we open up for sale.”
Gardening experts from the nursery and California Native Plant Society were on hand to educate attendees throughout the day.
“We have a really large volunteer corps here at Half Moon Bay that we are so incredibly thankful for. We could not do any of the work that we would like to do without them,” Rogers said. Aside from the nursery there was live music, guided wildflower walks, and a plethora of games and crafts for kids.
Ilene Hernandez, Half Moon Bay native, was drawn to the festival for the native plant education. “The activities and information are my favorite part of this festival. I got to learn about certain wildflowers to plant that will bring more butterflies to my garden, which will help my vegetables to grow,” she said.
Lauren John, a festival attendee from Menlo Park, heard about this event at a neighboring state park. “We love the Half Moon Bay area and were at Año Nuevo a couple of months ago at the elephant seal celebration, and that’s when we joined the Coastside State Parks Association. They sent me an email and I thought, I don’t want to miss this.”
Susan Karasoff, who was maintaining the California Native Plant Society booth, gave some insight on the society’s mission and goals.
“The state was kind enough to reach out to the CNPS and asked us to participate because the state is taking out invasive plants from state beaches and replacing them with the native plants that were originally here so that we can put our ecosystems back,” said Karasoff. “...We want to be sure people know what their native plants are. There are 6,000 native plants in California. We are a biodiversity hotspot.”
