The city of Half Moon Bay has three reserve funds. They are an operating contingency reserve, an economic uncertainty reserve and a pension reserve. The operating contingency reserve and economic uncertainty reserve total about $7.3 million with the pension reserve totaling about $1.3 million. Over the last few years, the city has put money into the reserves in preparation for an economic downturn.
City officials are beginning to account for the $3 million shortfall this fiscal year, but so far there is no mention dipping into the reserves.
“It’s always an option to use the reserves. The policy call is when to use them,” City Manager Bob Nisbet said.
At May council meeting, members will be creating a policy on when to use the economic uncertainty or rainy day fund reserves. Staff is recommending that the two reserves — excluding the pension reserve — not dip below 21 percent of operating expenses without invoking reductions in workforce.
“It is not so much that we could not use them, but if we use them now we can’t use them later,” Nisbet said. “So, the fear is this recession is going on past June into the next fiscal year.”
Nisbet said he anticipates having to use the reserves sometime next year.
— Libby Leyden
