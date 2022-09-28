▸ Government body: Midcoast Community Council
▸ Date and time: 7 to 10 p.m., Sept. 14
▸ Members present: Gregg Dieguez, Len Erickson, Jill Grant, Dan Haggerty, Dave Olson, Claire Toutant and Michelle Weil
▸ Public Works information: Representatives from the San Mateo County Department of Public Works answered questions about sidewalks in El Granada and about installing stop signs near Farallone View Elementary School in Montara to ensure student safety.
Sidewalks in unincorporated areas of the county, if they exist, were initially installed by developers. After that, Khoa Vo from the department’s road services division said, it is up to the community to decide about adding or maintaining sidewalks and pathways. He cited Moss Beach in the early 1990s as an example of a community that decided it wanted sidewalks and then taxed property owners to pay for it.
Vo said that studies must be conducted before stop signs can be installed. He explained that all aspects of traffic and safety are interconnected and that adding signage can have unintended consequences.
Amy Stillman, the new director of public works, joined the Zoom meeting to emphasize that the county can advise the community in these processes.
▸ Cypress Point housing: The council began the process of composing a letter stating community concerns about the construction of the Cypress Point housing development in Moss Beach. As a first step, Toutant proposed collecting suggestions from the council and public comments to create a list of points the letter should address. After compiling the list, the council discussed how to form a committee to write the first draft of the letter that will be discussed at a future meeting.
—Peter Tokofsky
