For more than 25 years, Pescaderans have relied on bottled water instead of their own nitrate-polluted well water. Now, research is revealing more adverse health effects of nitrate contamination, and that contamination is worsening across the state and country.
A project is in the works to connect Pescadero Middle and High School to clean water. As part of the Fire Station 59 relocation project, San Mateo County plans to extend County Service Area No. 11 to provide clean drinking water to the school. The county has been discussing the plan since 2020.
Sophie Mintier, the county’s interim assistant director of planning and building, said construction for the waterline extension is estimated to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2025.
“We’re working with a consultant from (Sacramento State University) as well as the State Water Resource Control Boards, the county manager’s office and Public Works regularly to move the project along,” said La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District Superintendent Amy Wooliever. “It just is a long process, but we’re in motion.”
At the moment, the county is pursuing amendments to its Local Coastal Program to allow the project to proceed, said Mintier. The amendments must be approved by the county’s Planning Commission, the Board of Supervisors and finally the California Coastal Commission. Then, the county will need to secure Coastal Development Permits and building permits.
In the meantime, Pescadero Middle and High School will continue to receive 76 five-gallon bottles of water biweekly for drinking and cooking, paid for by California’s Drinking Water for Schools grant program. The schools have used bottled water for over two decades now.
The CSA 11 project will not provide a clean water supply to Pescadero residents, however. Corina Rodriguez, the community development director for South Coast nonprofit Puente de la Costa Sur, said she estimates that 90 percent of the local community fills water jugs in Half Moon Bay or Santa Cruz on the weekends.
Consuming high rates of nitrate can reduce the ability of blood to carry oxygen and cause methemoglobinemia, also known as “blue baby syndrome.” This serious disease is marked by bluish skin, decreased blood pressure, increased heart rate, headaches and vomiting. Infants under 6 months old are at the highest risk, though emerging research indicates that high nitrate concentration may cause nausea, headaches and an increased risk of cancer in adults.
The EPA classifies any nitrate concentration above 10 milligrams per liter of water as unsafe, a limit set in 1962. Recent research suggests that even water with 5 mg per liter can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, thyroid disease and birth defects.
In 2010, a San Mateo County Times investigation found that two camps of farmworkers in Pescadero had been drinking water with nitrate levels as high as 290 milligrams — 29 times the EPA-deemed safe amount.
Rodriguez said she has not heard of nitrate contamination-related diseases being prevalent in the South Coast area.
Across the country, nitrate contamination of drinking water is getting worse, according to an Environmental Working Group analysis. The group looked at data from 10 states, including California, that showed steady upticks in levels of nitrate in 52 percent of 4,000 water systems studied between 2003 and 2017. California, along with Kansas and Texas, saw worsening contamination in 60 percent of communities examined.
Environmental Working Group also found that nitrate contamination disproportionately affects smaller communities like Pescadero. This is likely because farming communities, who are most exposed to fertilizer and manure runoff that causes nitrate contamination, tend to be smaller.
Pescadero’s nitrate contamination problem extends beyond even the schools’ 25 years of bottled water. In 1974, tests revealed 41 percent of Pescadero water sources to have nitrate levels exceeding the state limit of 45 milligrams per liter — which is 4 1/2 times today’s limit of 10 milligrams per liter.
In 1980, San Mateo County surveyed the Pescadero area for a water source that could replace the many shallow wells residents were using, many of which were contaminated. Though the 42-year-old survey indicated that a municipal well in Pescadero Creek would satisfy the population’s needs, the report noted that “the
water probably would deteriorate with time and might not be suitable for public supply for more than 20 or 30 years.”
In 1988, the many small domestic wells from which Pescaderans drank were replaced with CSA 11, which now serves 90 residences and commercial customers, and, perhaps soon, the schools. ▪
