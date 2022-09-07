For more than 25 years, Pescaderans have relied on bottled water instead of their own nitrate-polluted well water. Now, research is revealing more adverse health effects of nitrate contamination, and that contamination is worsening across the state and country. 

A project is in the works to connect Pescadero Middle and High School to clean water. As part of the Fire Station 59 relocation project, San Mateo County plans to extend County Service Area No. 11 to provide clean drinking water to the school. The county has been discussing the plan since 2020. 

