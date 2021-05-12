When you ask a Montaran about the Devil’s Slide tunnels, they’ll tell you about the increased traffic and the people who have discovered Midcoast beaches, parking anywhere they want for a slice of sand. They’ll tell you about not leaving home during peak hours on a mid-summer weekend for fear of getting caught in hourlong backups on the way to the grocery store.
But Pacificans say the opening of the Devil’s Slide tunnels hasn’t changed life much.
In fact, the effect of the tunnels, which created a safer, more reliable route between the towns in the spring of 2013, has not been a two-way street. The discrepancy only widened during the ongoing public health crisis.
Coastal towns across the state and nation were inundated with visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Midcoast residents say the transformation of their sleepy towns into bustling getaways each weekend had been expected, with the tunnels having something to do with it.
Montara resident Tom Flowers watches from his apartment above a salon on Main Street as thousands of cars crawl by each weekend. He said the change is undeniable.
“The whole thing about ‘Devil’s Slide,’ that kept people away,” Flowers said. “Now, people come.”
Flowers came to the Midcoast 35 years ago from San Mateo, and said it took some time to get used to the fog and the relatively rural culture. He lived on Cedar Street during two extended periods when Highway 1 was closed due to landslides, rerouting everyone over Highway 92. That, and the highway bypass plans he found illogical, led him to support the building of the tunnel. Plus, his ex-wife worked for Tom Lantos, for whom the tunnels are named.
“You can blame me or thank me for that,” Flowers said.
A few doors down, Midcoast resident Hilda Jimarez has worked at Montara’s Neighborhood Gas Mart for 16 years. Over that time, she has watched as the line of cars headed south has steadily grown longer. More people means more business, but she said the growing crowds have meant a loss of peace and quiet.
“The feeling before the tunnel was more of freedom,” Jimarez said. “... Life is very hard now, and very expensive. It’s not the same as when I moved in.”
To Moss Beach resident Isaac Weber, who has worked at Montara’s Here Comes the Sun coffee house for the last five years, the old Highway 1 route around Devil’s Slide represents nostalgia for his childhood spent growing up in Montara. He was just 10 years old when the tunnels opened and too young to appreciate the gravity of the closures, but old enough to love the trip along the winding roads, a route he goes back to hike today.
Now, when he wants to get over the hill, it’s not a question as to which route to take — the tunnels have made that decision a no-brainer. But Weber said he thinks the highly publicized debate about the proposed bypass may have put the Coastside on the map, driving some of the increased interest in visiting the area.
While it seems to Weber like every day new people are moving in, Jimarez hears of nothing but families leaving because of the increased cost of living. Midcoast residents contacted for this story said that, overall, the culture of the town hasn’t changed much, and many aren’t willing to let more traffic force them out of the place they call home. Now, it almost feels like the tunnels, opened just eight years ago, have been there forever.
“People love to live in Montara because it is Montara,” Montara resident and local dance school owner Susan Hayward said.
Pacifica, too, was inundated with visitors last summer as Bay Area residents sought relief from indoor confinement in the form of beach days just a drive away. But longtime Pacificans say overall, not much has changed since the tunnels opened in the spring of 2013. Even Pacifica Police Capt. Bill Glasgo said the tunnels haven’t affected his work very much, except to make it easier to help out the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in response to calls from the south.
Although business has been dismal during the pandemic, Pacifica resident Gloria Song, who has been running Linda Mar Cleaners since 1978, said she still sees the same customers year after year, many from down the Coastside who commute to San Francisco. So, too, does Phillip Ampola, who has run Jewels Forever jewelry shop since 1990.
Song’s four kids grew up in the store, greeting customers and playing while she and her husband made a living in a community where everyone looks out for each other.
“Everyone knows us and all of us know everybody,” Song said.
That’s the spirit Song and Ampola try to bring to work every day, and it’s paid off. Midcoast residents say they’ve always liked to shop and do business in Pacifica, where the stores are owned and run by longtime locals who are kind and supportive. They look forward to the friendly faces that greet them at the bank or the grocery store, who know their families and their stories. That’s the one thing they say hasn’t changed.
“A customer isn’t just a customer, they’re a friend, too,” Ampola said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.