The United States Postal Service announced Saturday that mail for residents affected by area wildfires is being transferred to alternative locations. Mail normally sent to the Loma Mar, San Gregorio and Pescadero post offices is headed instead to the Half Moon Bay Post Office at 500 Stone Pine Road in Half Moon Bay. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Residents who normally pick up their mail at the La Honda Post Office should instead go to the Redwood City post office at 1100 Broadway St. Redwood City, open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The USPS is requesting that residents bring a photo ID for mail pickup at alternate locations.
— Sarah Wright
