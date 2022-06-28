When Richard Atkinson of El Granada moved to the coast in 1999, the “cold and grippy” early summer days reminded him of growing up in Oregon. “Not so much anymore,” he says.
On June 21, the sun shone in a cloudless sky over the coast. Temperatures reached 86 degrees in Half Moon Bay. “It was miserably hot. I stayed inside until the sun went down,” said Atkinson.
According to meteorologists, the foggy “June Gloom” that Atkinson remembers is indeed less pronounced this year.
Data from the Monterey Regional Airport, where the National Weather Service
collects weather information, shows that from 1973 to 2020 an average June day was dampened by a “ceiling” of fog or cloud cover 40 percent of the time. A ceiling is cloud coverage dense and low enough to impact airplane departures.
This year, there was about a 10 to 15 percent decrease in days with ceilings, which can be interpreted as a 10 to 15 percent decrease in fog, according to the Weather Service. Rain, wind, and heat patterns impact fog accumulation.
Meteorologist Dalton Behringer with the NWS in Monterey says that in looking at historical data, this June is not that abnormal in terms of fog.
“It’s hard to put any sort of connection of this to climate change. We would need more data and analysis,” Behringer said.
It’s not the first time folks have noticed sunnier summers on the coast. In 2010, a U.S. Geological Survey Pacific Coastal Fog Project found that summertime fog had declined by 33 percent since 1910. Fog brings moisture to ecosystems, reduces temperatures, and cleans the air of pollutants.
