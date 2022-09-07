The 49-foot adult female humpback whale found washed up on Aug. 28 on the beach below the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, has since been identified by experts at the Marine Mammal Center as “Fran,” a well-known and highly recognized individual in the whale monitoring community.
Partners at Happywhale, a global collection of whale sighting data, reported that their database has recorded 277 sightings of Fran since her birth in 2005, making her the most popular whale in California. Fran was sighted most often in the Monterey Bay area, but was also seen frequently off the San Mateo County coast.
A necropsy on Aug. 29 led experts from the Marine Mammal Center, and the California Academy of Sciences to conclude that Fran likely died from injuries sustained from a ship strike.
“The death of Fran is incredibly tragic, given that ship strikes on whales can be avoided,” said Kathi George, director of Field Operations and Response at the Marine Mammal Center, in a prepared statement. “Everyone, including shipping companies, wants to protect these magnificent giants, and we need ships to slow down in vessel speed reduction areas as well as when whales are around.”
Fran, who was found near the end of Redondo Road, had an extensive contusion over her right chest area, a fractured cervical vertebra and her skull was dislocated from her spinal column. Dr. Pádraig Duignan, director of pathology at the Marine Mammal Center, said that these findings, combined with her otherwise excellent condition and thick
fat layers, strongly implicated the cause of death was blunt force trauma associated with ship strike.
Since sharing the original findings, experts say that while Fran recently gave birth to a calf, she was no longer lactating at the time of her death, which bodes well for the survival chances of her kin.
With fewer than 10 percent of their original population remaining, now numbering between 35,000 and 40,000 individuals, humpbacks are among the most endangered whales.
Ship strikes are one of the most common causes of death for humpback whales studied by the Marine Mammal Center’s research team. In a recent Zoom press conference, John Calambokidis, co-founder and senior research biologist at Cascadia Research, said that humpbacks are more vulnerable than other whale species to ship strikes because of the areas in which they feed, and because they often sleep close to the surface.
A representative from the Marine Mammal Center said that the number of ship strikes here in the San Francisco Bay Area varies and has averaged between four and six incidents a year in the past several years. Necropsies have established that four of the seven gray and humpback whales found dead in the San Francisco Bay Area so far in 2022 died from ship strikes.
“It’s a tragedy when any whale is killed. It’s unnecessary, and it’s time to make a change here,” said Ted Cheeseman, founder of Happywhale in the Zoom meeting.
According to Jennifer Stock, Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank national marine sanctuaries media liaison, protecting endangered species and sanctuary resources is a priority
for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. To address the issue, the Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank sanctuary advisory councils formed a Joint Ship Strike Working Group to evaluate potential management options and provide feedback to the advisory councils on actions to reduce risk.
Deadly ship strikes are most easily solved by ships reducing their speed in known whale habitat. NOAA issues seasonal voluntary speed reduction requests within its West Coast national sanctuaries with the goal of reducing the risk to whales. More than 60 percent of ships currently reduce their speed in these seasonal zones, but Stock says there need to be additional measures taken to avoid more deaths like Fran’s.
According to the Happywhale database, Fran was the daughter of “Big Fin”
or “River.” Fran often wintered in Guerrero, Mexico, and was originally documented there by Katharina Audley of the Whales of Guerrero Research Project. Fran has been photographed all but one year since she was born.
Experts at Happywhale noted that Fran was last
seen alive in July in Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary with her healthy calf. Her death marks the first year she successfully brought a calf to feeding grounds. ▪
