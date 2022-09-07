fran

“Fran,” the well-known humpback whale that died and washed ashore in Half Moon Bay last week, is identifiable by her tail markings among other features.

 Emma Spaeth / Review

The 49-foot adult female humpback whale found washed up on Aug. 28 on the beach below the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, has since been identified by experts at the Marine Mammal Center as “Fran,” a well-known and highly recognized individual in the whale monitoring community. 

Partners at Happywhale, a global collection of whale sighting data, reported that their database has recorded 277 sightings of Fran since her birth in 2005, making her the most popular whale in California. Fran was sighted most often in the Monterey Bay area, but was also seen frequently off the San Mateo County coast.

Tags

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories