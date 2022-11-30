Commercial crab season on the Coastside and much of California has been delayed for a second time this season, and the fourth year in a row. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the news last week after it cited high numbers of humpback whales migrating and feeding along the coast.
The whales can get tangled and injured by crab lines. The state reported 15 confirmed whale entanglements this year, three of which were confirmed to be in commercial Dungeness crab gear.
"Humpback whales continue to feed off Central California waters in numbers that are too high to safely allow conventional commercial or recreational crab trap gear," according to a statement from the CDFW on Nov. 21. The state agency also claims the crab meat is of lower quality than in previous years.
Four of the state’s six fishery areas, Zones 3 through 6, are prohibited from commercial fishing due to whale sightings and entanglements. That spans the Sonoma-Mendocino County line to the Mexican border. Half Moon Bay falls into Zone 3, which covers Point Arena to Pigeon Point.
Meanwhile, commercial crabbers in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties, in Zones 1 and 2, are prohibited from fishing due to poor meat quality, the CDFW said. The commercial season in those counties is delayed until at least Dec. 16, pending another round of testing.
The CDFW will conduct another assessment of humpback whale migrations on Dec. 6, but won’t make a decision for commercial crabbing until at least Dec. 16. The commercial crab season was originally scheduled to start on Nov. 15.
The CDFW announced in October that crabbing would be delayed until at least Dec. 1. Recreational fishing for Dungeness crab started on Nov. 5, but Zones 3 through 6 have trap restrictions. Fishers can get Dungeness crab by other methods, such as hoop nets and snares. But from the Oregon border to Sonoma County, recreational crab trappers were allowed on Nov. 28.
“We appreciate the discussions with the California Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group regarding risk of entanglement,” CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham said in a statement. “Ultimately, we must rely on the best available science and make management decisions based on the Risk Assessment Mitigation Program regulations. CDFW remains committed to providing fishing opportunity when risk of entanglement is low, which is consistent with our management approach since implementation of RAMP.”
Since 2015, commercial crab season has been delayed each year except 2018 for various reasons, including the potential for whale entanglements and toxic meat. Geoff Shester, a member of the California Dungeness Crab Working Group and campaign director of Oceana, an environmental advocacy nonprofit, supported the state’s decision both on behalf of the whales and the need to sustainably handle the fisheries.
“We commend the ongoing efforts to find ways to catch Dungeness crab while minimizing the risk to whales and sea turtles, and we remain committed to working with all stakeholders to continue to find the best solutions to ensure a healthy crab fishery and safer passage for wildlife off our shores.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.