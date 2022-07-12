Updated: 12:50 p.m.: The westbound lane of Highway 92 was closed west of upper Highway 35 from about 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. today while the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol retrieved a vehicle that crashed 100 yards into the canyon on July 7. The single vehicle incident resulted in one fatality.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the driver and victim as Kelly Ferreira, 38, of San Mateo. No one else was injured.
A driver reported seeing a vehicle in the embankment just after 2 p.m. on July 7, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was found dead upon officials’ arrival at the scene.
— Grace Scullion
