UPDATED 6:55 p.m.: Some customers of the Wells Fargo bank branch in Half Moon Bay have received letters in the mail informing them that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 because a branch employee tested positive earlier this month. A San Mateo County Health Department spokesman says such letters are increasingly common and that there is little for bank customers to do but to monitor their health.
Bank customer Anne Reeb said she got a letter from Wells Fargo in the mail today. It was sent on April 4 and says the branch at 132 San Mateo Road was closed for cleaning from April 3 through 7 “after being notified that a member of our staff tested positive for COVID-19.”
The letter, signed by Wells Fargo Western Regional manager Stephen Troutner, notes that Reeb’s husband was in the branch recently. Reeb says she and her husband were at the bank on April 1. She is particularly concerned since she cares for an elderly family member.
San Mateo County Health Department spokesman Preston Merchant says he is not surprised by the letter and that there is little customers can do after receiving such notification. He added that businesses deemed essential — including banks — are not required to notify the Health Department if an employee tests positive, but they are required to notify employees.
“It is probably disturbing to get (such a letter), but that is what is happening now,” he said. “The reality is you are potentially exposed anywhere.”
Merchant said bank customers, including those who received the letter, should be vigilant, but not alarmed.
“Honestly, there isn’t very much for people to do but to monitor their health,” he said.
Wells Fargo spokeswoman Edith Robles said the company has done a number of things to address public safety after the positive test. She said Wells Fargo has expanded use of protective barriers, enhanced social distancing measures, adjusted branch operating hours and is performing enhanced cleaning measures.
Reeb was not satisfied with the bank’s letter and wonders why the branch is open now. She said that while the letter indicates managers only found out about the positive test on April 3, branch employees told her the test was on March 25.
“I think it’s bogus,” she said. “I don’t think they followed protocol and I don’t think it’s safe. The same employees are in there now. Shouldn’t they be quarantined?”
Robles said all employees at the branch were in close contact with the affected individual and were asked not to come into work for the time being in keeping with best practices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
At this point in time most everyone in Half Moon bay and the state have been exposed to it. 🙄
...earlier this month, as in, last week?
You are so special! Great job on not going in for 20 years! IF it was known, NO ONE would have gone in. Bank on Stud! Stay safe and go with your gut people. B.
Why would anyone need to go inside the bank so as to be exposed to an employee? I have not been inside a bank in over 20 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.