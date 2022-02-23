The California Department of Water Resources has launched a new website for the public to track local, regional and statewide water conditions. The California Water Watch is available at cww.water.ca.gov/.
According to a department news release, the website brings together data from the department and other sources to provide dynamic real-time information on precipitation, temperature, reservoirs, snowpack, groundwater, streamflow, soil moisture and vegetation conditions. Visitors can enter an address to see local conditions and links to water supplier information. The website also allows users to compare data on local conditions by year and by region.
The website was developed in response to Gov. Newsom's call for a California version of the U.S. Drought Monitor website in his drought state of emergency proclamation.
