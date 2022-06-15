Viewing the California Coastal Trail from 30,000 feet, the path continues intermittently for some 1,200 miles, spanning the coast from the Oregon border to Mexico. At least, that’s what was mandated by law in 1972. Today, various agencies are still working on completing the expansive network.
The Coastside Land Trust’s plan to build roughly 2.5 miles of the Coastal Trail in the Wavecrest open space took another step last week after the city of Half Moon Bay agreed to sign a letter of support for the organization's grant application to California State Parks.
The Land Trust has long harbored plans for an extension of the trail through the open space to Redondo Beach Road. As proposed, the project details trails winding through its land and city property and two new sets of stairs to Redondo Beach. The current informal trails to the beach are often hard to navigate and dangerous. The stairways could be designed with redwood and concrete. The Land Trust has estimated all of the work could cost more than $5 million and would be funded through grants and donations.
In 2008, the Peninsula Open Space Trust purchased the 206-acre Wavecrest property. Three years later, the Coastside Land Trust used a grant to buy 50 acres of the land to build a 0.3-mile-long Bird Trail. Earlier this year, the Coastside Land Trust applied for a California State Parks Regional Park Program grant for trail and beach access improvements, which included a letter of support from the city. The project includes parking areas with restrooms on Redondo Beach Road.
State Parks reviewed the proposal and requested more information, including the license agreement, and added required criteria, which included a 30-year term that cannot be terminated without cause, details as to when the general public may use the improvements, and maintenance responsibilities. The Land Trust would be responsible for maintaining the trails.
To clear the trails, the Land Trust has to build on undeveloped city streets, referred to as “paper streets,” that were established in this area when the land was subdivided and reserved for future development. The final agreement would not be signed off on until after approval of the Coastal Development Permit.
Construction is expected to be slow because the land is located in an environmentally sensitive habitat. The coastal prairie hosts endangered red-legged frogs and commonly attracts birds like raptors and short-eared owls.
