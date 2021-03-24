The upcoming salmon season doesn’t look promising for recreational and commercial fishermen on the Coastside. But environmentalists from the Central Valley are hoping to change that in the future by easing the movement of salmon between the Pacific Ocean and inland rivers.
One of those rivers is the Tuolumne River. Its stewards at the Tuolumne River Trust are sounding the alarm over the river’s health and say that committing more water to this distant river will help the salmon populations more than 100 miles away in places like Coastside fisheries.
Last week, the Tuolumne River Trust won support for its cause from the San Mateo County Harbor District and the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association, which represents Half Moon Bay commercial fishers.
Peter Drekmeier, policy director of the Tuolumne River Trust, said by talking with local agencies he is hoping to revive support for implementing the controversial Bay Delta Water Quality Control Plan. The plan by the California State Water Resources Control Board was passed in 2018 but, shortly after, faced lawsuits, including by water supplier, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
The Bay-Delta plan requires that the Tuolumne River receive more water than it has historically. Specifically, the plan sets a new minimum of 40 percent of what’s called unimpaired flow. Flow has averaged 12 percent in the recent past.
Critics of the plan say increasing the flow in the Tuolumne River comes at the expense of filling up reservoirs to the desired amounts for suppliers like SFPUC, which provides water for customers in places including Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Miramar and Princeton.
Drekmeier said the SFPUC’s reservoirs are filled using plans of a “worst case scenario” drought of eight years and calls that projection excessive.
Steve Ritchie, SFPUC assistant general manager for water, said the agency stands by its use of an eight-year drought plan. He said the state used to tell water districts to use a three-year drought to plan and that it recommended an increase to five years during the last drought. He suspects that number will go up again.
“We think it’s prudent to use a long drought to plan,” Ritchie said.
Ritchie said there was a limited window for the SFPUC to protest the Bay-Delta plan and called the agency’s lawsuit “protective.” He said a much more productive alternative would be for the state and other agencies to finalize an in-progress “voluntary agreement,” which emphasizes stronger habitat restoration measures for the next 15 years.
Those discussions for an alternative have been stalled for months but Drekmeier called the voluntary agreement “inferior” to the Delta Plan and wants the SFPUC and the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency to withdraw their lawsuit.
“Some people are holding out hope that the process isn’t dead, but signs are at least that it’s on life support,” Drekmeier said of the voluntary agreement discussions. “Meanwhile, months slip by and we’re not seeing improvements.”
The conditions of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Estuary have contributed to the endangerment of the coho and chinook salmon species.
Pacific Fishery Management Council, which determines when salmon fisheries can be open, is looking at a much shortened commercial season this year: 78, 94 or 104 days as opposed to last year’s 167 days.
Robin Ehlke, who oversees salmon fishery management for the council, said there are a host of environmental factors that contribute to the abundance of salmon in any given year. The agency’s focus is the number of salmon. And, this year, it’s looking low.
Salmon was a top-earner for fishermen at Pillar Point Harbor, according to the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association in a letter supporting the Bay-Delta plan. But fishermen have reported smaller landings in recent years: salmon brought in over $38 million worth of catch between 1998 and 2008 but less than $15 million from 2010 and 2019.
“If the continued loss of salmon seasons isn’t turned around, we will see more losses of commercial fishing businesses in our port and others,” says the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association’s letter.
The Harbor District board of commissioners passed a resolution supporting the Bay-Delta plan.
