fog-catcher

Students Gus Albertson and Crystelle Vargas help professor Daniel Fernandez prep a fog-catcher for installation at Milagra Ridge.

 Eileen Campbell / Review

In a warming and drying California, water agencies across the state are looking for new water sources and trying to better utilize the ones they have. Pacifica has a potential source of water not available to many communities: the drippy gray moisture that blows ashore in the form of fog.

Fog is composed of tiny water droplets; together, a cubic mile of fog can carry some 56,000 gallons of water. The North Coast County Water District is experimenting to see how much water might be available from this unusual resource, and how best to capture it.

