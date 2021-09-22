The Coastside County Water District is looking to raise rates during droughts to make up operating costs when revenue is down because residents are doing as they are told and conserving water.
The drought rates, which will come in front of the district’s governing board this November and through the public hearing process by January, would give the district the option to raise water prices proportional to the current water shortage and by a percentage of customers’ bills during drought times. If approved, the rates won’t necessarily be implemented, rather, the board will have the ability to institute them if needed.
CCWD General Manager Mary Rogren said that during a drought, when customers are purchasing less water, the district’s costs to treat, pump and test water remain constant. Plus, drought conditions mean CCWD is relying entirely on imported water from San Francisco Public Utilities Commission sources, which are more expensive than local sources.
“A drought rate actually is a mechanism to make us financially whole without having to dip into reserves or to delay capital investments,” Rogren said.
If activated, during the early stages of drought when customers are being asked to cut use by just 10 to 20 percent, rates will rise at a similar rate. In effect, this means that customers who cut their water use by the recommended amount should see their bill stay the same, Rogren said. Those who continue normal use will see a proportional increase in their bill.
Consultants Sanjay Gaur and Nancy Phan, of Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc., presented the rates at the last board meeting, drawing on examples from other local districts and conversations from CCWD staff to recommend the percentage-based increases. In an example, Gaur explained that a family that typically uses 7 cubic feet of water and pays $116 per month would see their bill jump to $135, $150, and eventually $165 per month if they fail to conserve water as drought intensified. If approved, these drought rates are the highest the district could consider implementing.
“What we would like to tell people is: Please cut back and your bill will stay the same,” Gaur said.
The CCWD board appeared to agree that the drought rates are timely and necessary, and that a percentage-based system makes the most sense for locals who want to conserve water and keep their bills flat.
“We need to do this as quickly as possible,” Board Director Chris Mickelsen said. “This is the future. We need to be transparent, and our customer base needs to buy into this. … This is just the reality of the water situation here in California.”
Currently, the district is asking customers to reduce their water use by 15 percent, consistent with state-level policy. Water Resources Analyst Cathleen Brennan said last week that, so far, ratepayers have not met the Stage 1 drought goal. Looking at three-month forecasts, Brennan said district staff are considering further cutbacks before the end of the year.
“It’s going to continue to be dry and warmer than normal, so staff is considering seriously going into Stage 2, probably before the end of this year or around December,” Brennan said. “Even if we saw normal rainfall, there is such a deficit.”
