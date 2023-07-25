Bay Area consultants are working with the Coastside County Water District to examine how recycled water could finally be brought to Half Moon Bay, a project board members see as vital to diversifying the region's water portfolio.

In June, the board agreed to pay Water Works Engineers $299,977 to evaluate the region’s hydrogeology, implementation options and permitting feasibility. A draft could be ready in seven months. Last week the district’s Board of Directors met with its newly hired consultant to get the basics of the study’s proposed scope and approach.

