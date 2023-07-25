Bay Area consultants are working with the Coastside County Water District to examine how recycled water could finally be brought to Half Moon Bay, a project board members see as vital to diversifying the region's water portfolio.
In June, the board agreed to pay Water Works Engineers $299,977 to evaluate the region’s hydrogeology, implementation options and permitting feasibility. A draft could be ready in seven months. Last week the district’s Board of Directors met with its newly hired consultant to get the basics of the study’s proposed scope and approach.
Water Works has a San Mateo office and eight other offices across five western states. Cindy Bertsch, project manager with Water Works, said the study will evaluate the feasibility of potable water reuse, include cost/benefit analysis, recommend short- and long-term projects and help the district apply for grants. Sami Kader, a cofounder of Water Works and principal for the study, helped design Menlo Park’s $22 million recycled water system, which treats wastewater from local households and uses it for irrigation at the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club.
“Your Urban Water Management Plan the district puts together is always looking for diversity in the water supply portfolio,” Bertsch said to the board. “And water reuse gives you that other option to help reduce your dependence on local rainfall and imported water.”
CCWD receives 70 percent of its annual water supply during the dry season from reservoirs controlled by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. CCWD Director Glenn Reynolds noted that it was important for the district to grow locally controlled sources while the cost of buying water continues to rise.
“Our community is vulnerable financially and in quantity to that single vendor,” Reynolds said. “There’s a requirement from this board to do its due diligence to look at what its local and long-range options are.”
Not all directors are aligned on top priorities. Director Chris Mickelsen said he was concerned with how much this project could cost for construction and treatment, while Director Ken Coverdell emphasized the importance of a long-term vision.
“I think in the long run, the need will outweigh the cost,” Coverdell said.
Recycled water is water that has been treated to remove contaminants, allowing it to be used for irrigation, agriculture and other industrial purposes. Experts say the technology can help fortify water districts against droughts. There’s no one-size fits all approach as the water could come from municipal wastewater, stormwater or agriculture runoff, among other methods. In addition to analyzing SAM’s sanitary sewer collection system, which discharges treated wastewater into the ocean, Bertsch said engineers will examine the potential of direct and indirect potable water reuse.
The indirect method uses an environmental buffer like an aquifer or river before the water is safe to drink. Direct potable water is treated and distributed without such a buffer. Though proponents say the direct method eliminates time and cost compared to the indirect route, the challenge with direct potable water is that California has not finalized the regulations for it, though drafted policies were released two weeks ago.
Efforts to bring recycled water to the coast have been ongoing for many years. In 2017, Half Moon Bay, CCWD, SAM, the Granada Community Service District and the Montara Water and Sanitary District formed a committee that completed a quarter of designs that could treat wastewater at the SAM plant. However, the process fizzled out after Half Moon Bay initiated a lawsuit against GCSD and MWSD over maintaining the Intertie Pipeline system.
