▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Oct. 11
▸ Members present: Bob Feldman, John Muller, Ken Coverdell, Chris Mickelsen, Glenn Reynolds
▸ Staff present: Mary Rogren, James Derbin, Lisa Sulzinger, Patrick Miyaki
▸ Water rates: After a series of extensive financial planning meetings, the board again reviewed a series of proposed water rate increases and defined how much water would be reduced during drought conditions. In order to balance its budget amid rising capital project costs, the district is planning to raise base rates by 6 percent in 2023, then again in 2024, before potentially drawing $7 million in debt proceeds in 2025. The two increases are proposed to be effective on Jan. 19, 2023, and Jan. 18, 2024. The board will host a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 to discuss the rate adjustments. The district’s consultant for this process, Raftelis, based the recommendation on a cost-of-service study from 2018.
Based on state law, these rates are the maximum the board can implement, though added costs from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission could be passed through to customers. The water shortage rates are designed to recover lost revenue from reduced water use in drought or differences in water purchase costs. Staff said its policy follows the same “universal percentage increase,” meaning all customers see the same percentage increase. These adjustments are not meant to be a penalty, district officials say, and allow the district to remain solvent during various stages of water shortages defined by the district 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
▸ Recycled water: The board agreed to allow EKI Environment and Water to help the district prepare a grant application to the California Water Resources Control Board that would pay for a recycled water feasibility study. The state is prepared to fund up to $75,000 for districts to start feasibility studies. The district’s Capital Improvement Plan currently has a $100,000 bookmarked recycled water study.
▸ Grand jury: The board agreed to answer the San Mateo County civil grand jury report published in August that focuses on the question, “To what extent are water providers in San Mateo County prepared to supply water to customers in the event of a major seismic catastrophe?” Recommendations included having water providers perform and analyze emergency preparedness exercises consistent with their plans by March 31, 2023. The district is already complying with two other recommendations, increased water and fuel capacity for emergencies.
▸ Data collection: The board agreed to enter into a contract with Balance Hydrologics to collect data on streams and groundwater for the Denniston Creek and San Vicente Creek watersheds. The work is expected to cost $92,516. Staff say quantifying the amount of water available for diversion from the creeks is important to the district’s efforts to secure those water rights.
▸ Budget overview: Staff provided an update on finances three months into the fiscal year.
CCWD operating revenue is $274,000 below budget, largely due to customers saving water. That was partially offset from $68,000 in various nonoperating revenues, General Manager Mary Rogren said. The district remains stable, as year-to-date expenses are $460,000 under budget. That is because the district relied on more local sources than the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and had lower electricity due to limited use of Crystal Springs Pump Station. This fiscal year the district spent $987,000 during the first quarter on CIP projects, half of which has gone to the delayed Nunes Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project. CCWD also completed a pipeline replacement under Pilarcitos Creek at Strawflower and Pilarcitos avenues.
“We only use it when we need it. When we use it, you know we need it, and when we charge
you, it’s because we’ve got it,” President Bob Feldman explained the rationale for the proposed water rate increase instead of charging extra for a drought surcharge.
— August Howell
