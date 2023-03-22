▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., March 14
▸ Members present: Bob Feldman, John Muller, Chris Mickelsen, Glenn Reynolds. Ken Coverdell was absent.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Mary Rogren, Administrative Analyst Lisa Sulzinger, Superintendent James Derbin, Legal Counsel Patrick Miyaki.
▸ Highway 92 damage: The district approved the initial concept of its Highway 92 Potable Water Pipeline Emergency Restoration Project to restore fire flows to the area that was damaged from January’s storms. After staff and a contractor worked on an emergency bypass to reroute an exposed pipeline in early January, flows to three fire hydrants east of the bypass near Sun Studios were greatly reduced.
The board approved EKI’s plans to build 1,150 linear feet of new 10-inch ductile iron pipe installed by open trench construction and another 900 linear feet of 12-inch high-density polyethylene pipe drilled at two crossings over Pilarcitos Creek. The contract has a budget of $219,100, but environmental permitting will cost another $44,800. EKI says the project likely won’t be fully designed until June, and construction wouldn’t start until after negotiations with property owners later in the summer.
▸ Grants: The district is applying to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies for grants to fund repairs. The board authorized Rogren to apply for funding from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, which could also give some money, provided the federal government chips in and the district’s project is accepted.
▸ Miramar pipelines: The board approved a contract with EKI Environment and Water to design and provide construction and bid support for multiple water projects in Miramar. This includes the Medio Creek pipeline crossing rehabilitation, the Magellan Avenue pipeline rehabilitation and the Miramar “dead ends” pipeline improvement project. The contract has been capped at $138,900.
The whole scope includes the rehabilitation of 175 feet of 10-inch welded steel pipe crossing Medio Creek along Alameda Avenue, repairing 475 feet of 10-inch cast iron pipe crossing under Highway 1 at Magellan Avenue, and installation of 660 linear feet of new 6-inch ductile iron pipe in the Miramar Beach neighborhood to loop existing dead ends. By replacing five dead ends in Miramar and replacing another aging pipeline, the board expects these projects to improve water quality, fire flows and overall redundancy within the area.
▸ Nunes plant: Contractors are making some progress on the Nunes Treatment Plant upgrades, which has been significantly delayed due to supply-chain issues. Staff expects the construction to be complete in February 2024.
▸ Quote of the day: “Some water utilities just repair a damaged line and they don’t do anything to make it better. But this is really significant,” said Reynolds, who applauded the plans to strengthen multiple pipelines under Miramar streets.
