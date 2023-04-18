▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., April 11
▸ Members present: Bob Feldman, John Muller, Ken Coverdell, Chris Mickelsen
▸ Staff present: General Manager Mary Rogren, Water Resources Analyst Cathleen Brennan, Superintendent James Derbin, Legal Counsel Laura Radcliff
▸ Highway 92 repairs: Consultants are designing a replacement for part of a potable water pipeline along a portion of Highway 92 that was damaged during storms in early January. But that damage has caused the district to plan to relocate the pipeline from its location along Highway 92 and reroute it through easements on private properties, a project that is expected to take years.
Staff recommended hiring a real estate firm to buy permanent and temporary easements from multiple property owners along Highway 92. The firm would be responsible for the acquisition process, handle third-party appraisals and negotiate with the property owners. The board selected Overland, Pacific and Cutler based on the agency’s experience with wastewater agencies and agricultural lands. The contract is not meant to exceed $61,700. The entire project is divided into two phases: the Emergency Project and the Future Project. Together, the phases will require easements across 19 parcels from 16 different owners.
▸ FEMA help: District staff met with FEMA representatives on April 5 to kickstart damage assessment from the storms in early January. A FEMA inspector is scheduled to look at pipeline damage on Highway 92 in early May. The district will then have until June 4 to complete a damage inventory based on the inspector’s conclusions and FEMA applications.
▸ Fire sprinklers: The board approved a $40,000 contract with Battalion One Fire Protection to repair the long-broken fire sprinkler system at Crystal Springs Pump Station. Staff says the water has corroded the sprinklers for years, requiring a complete overhaul.
▸ LAFCo: Mickelsen was nominated to be a special district regular member of the San Mateo Local Agency Formation Commission. Mickelsen currently serves as a special district alternate to LAFCo.
▸ Quote of the day: “It’s sad that we’re so worried about water in one of the best water years of our lifetime. Our supply is not guaranteed and could be reallocated in a way that could detrimentally affect water districts throughout the state,” Mickelsen said. He noted the board should soon discuss state Senate and Assembly bills proposed in February that could cede local water allocation to the California State Water Resources Control Board.
— August Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.