▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Jan. 10
▸ Members present: John Muller, Bob Feldman, Ken Coverdell, Chris Mickelsen, Glenn Reynolds.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Mary Rogren, Superintendent James Derbin, Administrative Analyst Lisa Sulzinger, Water Resources Analyst Cathleen Brennan, General Counsel Patrick Miyaki
▸ Storm damage: CCWD is still assessing the damage wrought by the series of winter storms. Derbin said “several hundred feet” of a main near the Cozzolino's farm on Highway 92 became exposed from the rain. Derbin said staff was concerned the dirt would collapse the main into the creek below. Staff and the Andreini family cut and capped the pipe and had it bypassed by Jan. 6. Derbin noted he hoped the district would work with environmental consultants to fast-track replacing the pipeline. He said that the floods, landslides and washed-out culverts at Pilarcitos Canyon could cost around $250,000.
▸ Emergency decision: The district is still weighing whether it can legally declare a state of emergency to help get FEMA funding to repair damage from the storm. The series of atmospheric rivers are an emergency under CCWD’s policies, meaning Rogren can address emergency repairs as needed before reporting to the board at its next meeting.
Rogren noted that as a special district and water utility board, it’s not yet clear if declaring a state of emergency would streamline FEMA funding or assistance. Instead, CCWD is working with other jurisdictions that are formally declaring an emergency, like San Mateo County. Rogren said the district has submitted an initial damage estimate with the county’s Operation of Emergency Services. Some board members hoped the district could declare an emergency to quickly address problems with federal dollars.
“I’ve assisted water utilities for FEMA projects, and it’s not an unreasonable path to take,” Director Reynolds said.
▸ Snowpack: One upside of the recent rainfall is the high levels of snow across the state. The California Department of Water Resources said the statewide snowpack is about 174 percent of normal as of Jan. 3. But CCWD’s Water Resource Analyst Brennan noted the state would need roughly double of normal level to refill reservoirs after multiple years of drought. As of Jan. 7, the Oroville Reservoir was 46 percent full. It’s normally 85 percent full at this time of year. The Shasta Reservoir was 41 percent full. Normally it’s 67 percent full at this time of year, Brennan said. She noted that the U.S. Drought Monitor is not identifying any “exceptional drought” conditions that were so prevalent throughout California last year. Its “extreme drought” has dropped from 40 percent of the state three months ago to 27 percent.
“If we can’t eliminate the water shortage conditions across the state, at least they can get better,” Brennan said.
▸ Financial audit: The district reviewed its financial audit for fiscal year 2021-22 conducted by Fedak and Brown in fall 2022. The auditors issued an unmodified “clean” opinion, meaning CCWD’s finances complied with the state’s accounting principles. The district’s total net position increased by $2.3 million to total just over $51 million. Its unrestricted net funds available for future use was $10.2 million at the end of June 2022. Total revenue dropped $462,000, mostly due to fewer operations related to the drought. Expenses increased by $185,000 due to higher operating expenses.
▸ Managing the budget: During a discussion about the district’s finances in the first half of fiscal year 2022-23, Rogren noted that water revenue is $630,508 below budget due to drought conservation efforts. That means customers are saving a lot of water, but it’s impacting the district’s revenue. Rogren said property tax and Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund dollars have helped offset costs. On the flip side, the district is saving $417,000 in water purchases because it’s tapped into the Denniston Wells for most of the last six months as opposed to buying from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
“Even with being in the drought, it’s been a great resource and really saved us,” she said. In the first six months of the fiscal year, the district has spent $3.1 million on capital projects, including $1.5 million on its Grandview Pipeline Replacement Project, and $523,000 to improve the Nunes Water Treatment Plant. CCWD’s operating expenses are $718,000 below budget, meaning it can increase contributions to projects and reserves.
▸ Poplar pipe: The board agreed to a contract with Andreini Bros. for $302,656 to replace the water main on Poplar Street between Main Street and Highway 1 before the city of Half Moon Bay breaks ground on its traffic calming project on the eastern part of Poplar Street in the summer. Staff estimates the project will install 815 linear feet of a 6-inch ductile iron water main and one fire hydrant assembly.
▸ District committees: The board approved appointments to its subcommittees and advisory boards for 2023. Committees meet as needed instead of a regular schedule. As the new CCWD president for 2023, Muller will represent the district at the Local Agency Formation Commission, or LAFCo.
▸ Quote of the day: “This is the first time in 30 years this has been around that somebody has said we’ve done a great job, verbally.” Director Ken Coverdell thanked auditors for giving the water district good marks on its financial reporting process.
