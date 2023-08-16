▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Aug. 8
Members present: John Muller, Bob Feldman, Ken Coverdell, Chris Mickelsen, Glenn Reynolds.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Mary Rogren, Superintendent James Derbin, Administrative Analyst Lisa Sulzinger, General Counsel Patrick Miyaki
▸ New generator: The board agreed to waive the competitive bid process in order for the district to buy a backup hypochlorite generator that provides the main disinfectant for the Nunes water treatment plant. The generator makes up to 100 pounds a day of liquid chlorine solution out of a salt brine solution and will be used as a redundant model for now. The current one is 11 years old and will likely need to be replaced soon, Superintendent James Derbin said. The board agreed the generator shouldn’t cost more than $179,793.
▸ ACWA vote: The Association of California Water Agencies is in the midst of an election cycle and has invited member agencies to elect the positions of president and vice president for 2024 and 2025. Ballots are due by Sept. 15. Kathy Green is running for president unopposed. The board appears to favor Ernie Avila as vice president. Avila is currently on ACWA’s Region Five board and is the president of the Contra Costa Water District Board of Directors. The CCWD board of directors also authorized the general manager to contribute $1,000 to the ACWA Foundation, a registered nonprofit, to advance the education of water leaders through scholarships and training.
▸ Quote of the day: “Making the chlorine gas on sight is not all that common, and our team should get accolades for doing it for the reasons I outlined,” Reynolds said, noting that while buying a new hypochlorite generator may seem expensive, it’s less pricey than using gas chlorine or trucking it in liquid form.
