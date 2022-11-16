▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Nov. 8
▸ Members present: Bob Feldman, John Muller, Ken Coverdell, Chris Mickelsen, Glenn Reynolds
▸ Staff present: Mary Rogren, James Derbin, Patrick Miyaki, Lisa Sulzinger
▸ Rate increases: The board received its timeline for drafting and selecting water rate increases to balance its budget amid rising capital costs. The water district has a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 for two proposed 6 percent rate increases that would go into effect in 2023 and 2024. There are several factors that contribute to the rising costs, including the fact that CCWD is planning to take out a $7 million loan, water becoming more expensive to purchase, and ballooning construction costs. The district is pushing rates after it delayed an increase early on in the pandemic. Staff says with the new rates, as of January 19, 2023, a typical single-family residential customer using 6 units monthly will pay an additional $6.13 per month.
▸ Capital projects: Staff presented an update on various completed and expensed capital improvements. Part of the reason the district is raising rates is because it’s planning to spend $68 million on new projects from 2023 to 2032. This year, some have gone well, such as the upgraded water line under Pilarcitos Creek from Strawflower Village to Pilarcitos and Oak avenues, replacing one of the oldest pipelines CCWD operates.
Meanwhile, the Nunes Water Treatment Improvement Project that began in August 2021 has been at a standstill for six months because of supply chain issues. General Manager Mary Rogren is hopeful construction will restart in early 2023. CCWD is budgeted to spend $4.5 million on the project over the next two fiscal years.
▸ Fire hydrants: The board agreed with staff’s recommendation to pay $102,771 for 20 “wet barrel” fire hydrants. Staff says the alternative “dry barrel hydrants” are designed for freezing climates and are notoriously problematic to repair and maintain. CCWD has 660 fire hydrants in its distribution system, and it's estimated around 300 are dry barrel hydrants. The district has budgeted $140,000 per year for dry barrel hydrant replacement through fiscal year 2028-29. Staff submitted a request for hydrant pricing from three vendors, and Core and Main was selected as the lowest bidder at $4,698 per hydrant.
▸ Carter Hill grant: The board approved EKI Environment and Water to prepare a grant application to the California Department of Water Resources for the Carter Hill Tank Project. The state has nearly $300 million in grants under the 2022 Urban Community Drought Relief Funding, and water tanks are included in the list of eligible projects. The Carter Hill Tank Project involves replacing three tanks under Nunes Water Treatment Plant, constructed more than 50 years ago. The project is fully designed and comes with a $19.2 million price tag. If accepted, the grant could give the district $6 million in funding.
▸ Quote of the day: “I’m really concerned that by abandoning (printed notices) in this rate increase, we’re going to feel the bite in the rear end from our constituents.” Director Glenn Reynolds was concerned with making sure the public understood why the water rate will increase by 12 percent over the next two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.