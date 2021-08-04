A fisherman was charged with stabbing another man in the head aboard a fishing boat out of Pillar Point Harbor on Tuesday night, authorities said.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Orion Carlson, a 39-year-old resident of Chimacum, Wash., on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.
Carlson, who remains in custody on $25,000 bail, pleaded not guilty to all charges and did not waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. The case was set for Aug. 9 in Redwood City felony court.
According to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Carlson stabbed a 40-year-old man in the back of the head and had to be restrained by another crew member around 10 p.m. on Tuesday when the boat was out at sea. When the boat returned to Johnson Pier, the victim went to the hospital with a laceration to his head that required seven staples. Carlson claimed that he was acting in self-defense and that the man he stabbed had a knife.
— from staff reports
